पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

25 नए संक्रमित मिले:मरीजों का आंकड़ा 9215 पहुंचा, बढ़ते कोरोना केसों को देख डीसी बोले- चौकों पर भी लें सैंपल

अम्बाला सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अम्बाला | स्कूल में छात्रा का कोरोना सैंपल लेते हुए डॉक्टर राजेंद्र राय।
  • डीसी ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मांगी तैयारियों की रिपोर्ट

कोरोना में सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क को लेकर लोग बेशक लापरवाही बरत रहे हों लेकिन एक सप्ताह से लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना केसों से जिला प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ने लगी है। सोमवार को डीसी अशोक कुमार ने सभी विभागों को इस मामले में अलर्ट पर रहने को कहा है। विशेषतौर से स्वास्थ्य विभाग से सभी तैयारियों का जायजा लेकर 2 दिनों में रिपोर्ट देने को कहा है। इसके साथ ही दिवाली के मद्देनजर हर एंट्री पर पुलिस कर्मियों व हेल्थ टीमों को तैनात करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

इन नाकों पर ही रेपिड एंटीजन किट से सैंपल लेने को कहा गया है। जिससे कि मरीजों को मौके पर आइसोलेट किया जा सके। वहीं, सोमवार को 25 नए कोरोना केस मिले जिसके बाद अब जिले में कुल कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 9215 हो गई है। सोमवार को सिटी से 10 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। जबकि कैंट से 6 मरीज, चौड़मस्तपुर से 3 मरीज, शहजादपुर व मुलाना से 2-2 मरीज, बराड़ा व नारायणगढ़ से एक-एक मरीज मिला है।

वही राहत की खबर यह रही कि 30 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीज 144 हैं और इलाज की दर 97.18 प्रतिशत है। जिले में कोरोना केसों के डबल होने की दर अब 233 दिन है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह के मुताबिक जिले में कुल 1 लाख 19 हजार 265 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

जिले में प्रति 10 लाख मरीजों पर अब तक 1 लाख 5 हजार 731 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। सोमवार को सिटी के सेक्टर-7 से 3 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इसी प्रकार काकरू, अमर कॉलोनी, सेठी एंक्लेव, अशोक विहार से एक-एक मरीज मिला। कैंट के वशिष्ठ नगर, सूर्या नगर, महेश नगर, पंजाबी मोहल्ला, दयाल बाग, क्रास रोड-1 से एक-एक मरीज मिले।

अस्पतालों में अब 33 मरीज

जिले के अस्पतालों में अभी 33 कोरोना मरीज हैं और 111 को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। सोमवार को मिले मरीजों में से 21 को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। सबसे ज्यादा सिटी में 54 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। कैंट में 29, चौड़मस्तपुर में 16, नारायणगढ़ में 6, शहजादपुर में 4 व मुलाना में 2 मरीज मिले हैं।

होम आइसोलेशन के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. राजेंद्र राय के मुताबिक अभी तक 6773 लोगों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है और 6662 अपना होम आइसोलेशन पीरियड पूरा कर चुके हैं। 232 मरीजों को अस्पतालों में रेफर किया गया है। होम आइसोलेशन के दौरान किसी कर्मचारी की मौत नहीं हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें