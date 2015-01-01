पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजोखरा कबड्डी कप:बिना मैच कराए फाइनल की दोनों टीमों में बराबर बांटी ईनाम की रकम

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
पंजोखरा साहिब में हुए टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल खेलने वाली टीमें इनामों के साथ।
  • 29 नवंबर को विवाद के चलते स्थगित कर दिया था फाइनल मैच

पंजोखरा कबड्डी कप टूर्नामेंट की इनामी राशि बगैर फाइनल मैच खेले दोनों टीमों में बराबर बांट दी गई है। दोनों टीमों को 45-45 हजार रुपए मिले। वैसे विजेता के लिए 51 हजार और उपविजेता के लिए 41 हजार रुपए पुरस्कार तय था। बेस्ट रेडर व बेस्ट कैचर को एक-एक बाइक पुरस्कार में मिलनी थी। अब दोनों टीमों को एक-एक बाइक बांट दी गई।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 29 नवंबर को पंजोखरा साहिब गांव के स्कूल ग्राउंड में डे-नाइट कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट हुआ था। जिसमें हरियाणा व पंजाब की करीब 40 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया था। फाइनल तक सब ठीक रहा था। फाइनल में पंजाब की बरसालपुर की बाबा अमरदासजी कबड्डी क्लब और धनौरी के बाबा गाजीदास क्लब की टीमें थीं। रात को 12 बजे फाइनल मैच शुरू होने से पहले विवाद शुरू हो गया था। बरसालपुर की टीम में इंटरनेशनल खिलाड़ी दलबीर को शामिल करने को लेकर विवाद हो गया था।

धनौरी की टीम को आपत्ति थी कि इस खिलाड़ी ने सेमिफाइनल से पहले काेई मैच नहीं खेला। ऐसे में फाइनल मैच में ताजा दम खिलाड़ी को खिलाना सही नहीं, क्योंकि बाकी खिलाड़ी दिन के मैच खेलकर थक चुके हैं। विवाद का कोई हल निकलता न देख आयोजकों ने पुरस्कार को स्थगित कर दिया था।

बाद में तय हुआ था कि फाइनल मैच किसी और तारीख पर खेला जाएगा। लेकिन किसान आंदोलन के चलते फाइनल कराने की प्रशासनिक अनुमति में दिक्कत आई तो दोनों टीमों में पुरस्कार राशि बराबर हिस्से में बांटने का फैसला हुआ। अब खरड़ स्टेडियम में जाकर युवा क्लब की ओर से दोनों टीमों में पुरस्कार बांटा गया। आयोजकों ने बताया कि बन्नी धनौरी को बेस्ट कैचर और मन्नी बरसालपुर को बेस्ट रेडर के तौर पर बाइक दी गईं।

