निरीक्षण:सेफ हाउस में फिर मिली पानी जमा हाेने की समस्या, डीसी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

अम्बाला22 मिनट पहले
सिटी के सेफ हाउस फॉर रनअवे कपल का निरीक्षण करते डीसी।

डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने मंगलवार को सिटी के बादशाही बाग गुरुद्वारे के नजदीक जिला सैनिक बोर्ड कार्यालय में स्थापित सेफ हाउस फॉर रनअवे कपल का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाएं देची। कर्नल नरेश व अन्य अधिकारियों ने यहां किए जा रहे कार्यों के बारे में डीसी को जानकारी दी। डीसी ने निगम अधिकारियों से यहां बरसाती पानी के एकत्रित होने की समस्या का समाधान करने के बारे में जानकारी ली।

उन्हाेंने अधिकारियों को कहा कि पिछले दौरे के दौरान भी यह समस्या उनके समक्ष आई थी। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि 2 दिन में वह रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करें कि इस कार्य को कैसे किया जाना सुनिश्चित होगा। डीसी ने बताया कि सेफ हाउस फॉर रनअवे कपल के तहत यहां 10 जोड़ों को ठहराने की व्यवस्था है। इसी के तहत यहां सभी प्रबंध हाें, इसका जायजा लिया गया है।

जेल की दीवार से फेंके गए 3 मोबाइल, बैटरी व इयरफोन बरामद

जेल की दीवार से फेंके गए 3 मोबाइल, बैटरी व इयरफोन जेल विजिलेंस ने तलाशी के दौरान बरामद कर लिए। बलदेव नगर पुलिस ने जेल उप-अधीक्षक राकेश कुमार की शिकायत पर बंदी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। शिकायत में बताया कि मंगलवार को जेल की दीवार से फेंका गया मोबाइल जेल विजिलेंस टीम ने रूटीन तलाशी के दौरान बरामद कर लिया।

9 चक्की के ग्राउंड में अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा फेंका गया मोबाइल काले रंग की टेप से लिपटे पैकेट में था। जिसे खोलने पर इसमें से सैमसंग कंपनी का मोबाइल मिला। जबकि दूसरे पैकेट से जियो कंपनी का काले रंग का मोबाइल फोन, इयरफोन व इंटेक्स की अलग से एक बैटरी बरामद हुई। इसी प्रकार से एक नीले रंग का अन्य सैमसंग मोबाइल बरामद हुआ, जिस पर आईएमईआई नंबर अंकित नहीं था।

