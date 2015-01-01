पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एडमिशन:पाॅलीटेक्निक में आर्किटेक्चर और प्लास्टिक में ही सीटें बची, बाकी सभी काेर्स में हुई फुल

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी की पाॅलीटेक्निक में दाखिले के लिए पहुंचे छात्र।
  • ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी में सभी काेर्स में खाली पड़ी हैं सीटें, इन सीटों पर राेजाना संस्थान में जाकर ले सकते हैं दाखिला

सिटी गवर्नमेंट पाॅलीटेक्निक में आर्किटेक्चर और प्लास्टिक इंजीनियरिंग काेर्स काे छाेड़कर बाकी सभी में सीटें फुल हाे चुकी हैं। प्लास्टिक में 25 और आर्किटेक्चर में 15 सीटें खाली हैं। काेई भी आवेदक संस्थान में पहुंचकर सीधा दाखिला ले सकता है। इसी तरह ईडब्ल्यूएस (इकनोमिक वीकर सेक्शन) कैटेगरी आर्थिक रूप से कमजाेर वर्ग के लिए सभी काेर्स में सीटें खाली हैं। आवेदक ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी का सर्टिफिकेट दिखाकर संस्थान में दाखिला ले सकता है।

प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. राजीव सपरा और दाखिला ब्रांच इंचार्ज धर्मवीर सैनी ने बताया कि 596 सीटों पर दाखिला हाे चुका है। अब कुछ ही सीटें दाे काेर्स में बची हैं। बुधवार काे भी तीन दाखिले किए गए। उन्हाेंने बताया कि पहले अावेदक की मेरिट लिस्ट बनाकर सीट भरी जा रही थी। अब बची सीट पर आवेदक के आने पर ही दाखिला किया जा रहा है। यह प्रक्रिया 14 नवंबर तक चलती रहेगी।

मूलचंद आईटीआई में 113 छात्रों के फार्म स्वीकृत

मूलचंद राजकीय आईटीआई प्रिंसिपल प्रदीप गुप्ता ने बताया कि चाैथी काउंसलिंग में दाखिला के लिए अलाॅट की गई कुल 126 सीटों की वेरीफिकेशन करते हुए कुल 113 आवेदकों के फार्म स्वीकृत किए गए और 13 आवेदकों के फार्मों में कुछ त्रुटियां होने के कारण अस्वीकार किए गए।

जिन आवेदकों के फार्म स्वीकृत किए गए उनके पास एसएमएस द्वारा फीस जमा करवाने के लिए सूचना प्राप्त होने उपरांत 11 से 14 नवंबर तक आवेदकों द्वारा ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवाई जाएगी। 12 से 16 नवंबर तक दस्तावेज सही पाए जाने वाले छात्रों की सीट कंफर्म की जाएगी। 17 नवंबर को पांचवें चरण की काउंसलिंग में चाैथे चरण की रिक्त रहने वाली सीटों का डिस्प्ले किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें