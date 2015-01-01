पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनदहाड़े चोरी:टीचर घर पहुंची ताे अंदर से चाेर धक्का देकर भागा, 20 हजार रुपए व सोने की चेन ले गया

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
चोर अपने साथ छैनी भी लेकर आया था ताकि अलमारियों के लॉकर तोड़ सके।
  • शिवपुरी कॉलोनी की रीटा रानी स्कूल में पढ़ाने गईं थी ताे घुसा चाेर

लंडा के सरकारी स्कूल की टीचर रीटा रानी के शिवपुरी कॉलोनी स्थित मकान में शुक्रवार दोपहर को चोरी हो गई। चोर कमरे में अलमारी से 20 हजार रुपए और 2 तोले सोने की चेन ले गया। टीचर की शिकायत पर करधान चौकी पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। रीटा रानी ने बताया कि वह सुबह स्कूल में पढ़ाने गईं थी। दोपहर 3 बजे घर पहुंचीं तो दरवाजे खुले पड़े थे। वह अंदर गईं तभी घर में घुसा हुआ एक युवक उन्हें धक्का देकर भागा।

शोर मचाने के बावजूद युवक भाग निकला। कमरे में 2 अलमारियां रखी थी। मुख्य गेट का ताला तोड़कर युवक अंदर घुसा और फिर अलमारियों के लॉक लोहे की छैनी के साथ तोड़े। चोर एक अलमारी से सामान चोरी कर चुका था। दूसरे को खंगाल नहीं पाया था। इसी बीच टीचर पहुंच गई तो उसे भागना पड़ा। रीटा के पति पौंटा साहिब में जॉब करते हैं और बेटा पढ़ाई करता है, इसलिए घर पर काेई नहीं था।

सामान खरीदने गया मालिक, दो मिनट में ही ब्रेजा कार चोरी

सेक्टर-9 की कोठी नंबर 399 के निवासी डॉ. अशोक कुमार शर्मा की ब्रेजा कार जड़ौत रोड पर सुल्तानपुर चौक से चोरी हो गई। डॉ. शर्मा ने बलदेवनगर पुलिस को बताया कि वे दोपहर करीब 12.20 बजे कार से जा रहे थे। रास्ते में कुछ सामान खरीदने के लिए दुकान के आगे कार रोकी। करीब दो मिनट बाद ही जब वापस लौटे तो कार गायब थी। सिल्वर कलर की यह ब्रेजा वीडीआई 2018 मॉडल है।

देसी कट्टे और कारतूस के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार

सीवन माजरा चौक पर सीआईए-वन ने थंबड़ गांव के युवक राजीव कुमार को देसी कट्टे सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस आरोपी को शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड पर लेगी। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि आरोपी अवैध हथियार रखता है। सीआईए-वन ने नाकाबंदी कर राजीव से 315 बोर का देसी कट्टा व कारतूस बरामद किया।

