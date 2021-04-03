पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का मामला:देव समाज कॉलेज की पूर्व प्रिंसिपल के एटीएम कार्ड का क्लोन बना ठगों ने 90 हजार निकाले

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • मंगलवार को सेक्टर-7 के एचडीएफसी बैंक के एटीएम में गईं थी नीरू मेहता, बुधवार को निकली रकम

सिटी के देव समाज गर्ल्स कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल रहीं नीरू मेहता के एटीएम कार्ड का क्लोन तैयार कर ठगों ने हरिद्वार जाकर 5 बार में 90 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। जब मेहता के मोबाइल पर 5 मिनट में पैसे निकलने के 5 मैसेज आए तो उन्होंने बेटी को कहकर ऑनलाइन एटीएम कार्ड ब्लॉक करवाया। बदमाश उनके खाते से छठी बार भी 5 हजार और निकालना चाह रहे थे, लेकिन डिक्लाइन हो गया। उनके खाते में करीब 8.93 लाख रुपए बैलेंस था। सिटी पुलिस ने सेक्टर नौ की नीरू मेहता की शिकायत पर धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है।

सेक्टर-9 में रहने वाली नीरू मेहता का सेक्टर-7 में एचडीएफसी बैंक की शाखा में खाता है। आमतौर पर वह चेक से ही पेमेंट निकलवाती थीं। कोरोना के चलते उन्होंने लाइन में लगने की बजाए अपने प्रीमियम एटीएम कार्ड से ही पैसे की निकासी करने की सोची। 2 फरवरी को सेक्टर-7 में बैंक शाखा के एटीएम बूथ पर गईं।

एक मशीन पर एटीएम कार्ड डाला तो वह हैंग हो गई। दूसरी मशीन का प्रयोग किया तो उसमें भी कैश नहीं निकला। उन्होंने वहां खड़े गार्ड से बैंक स्टाफ को बुलाने के लिए कहा। इसी बीच एक युवक एटीएम बूथ में आया जबकि दूसरा बाहर खड़ा हो गया। उन्होंने सोचा बैंक के कर्मचारी हैं। युवक ने उनका एटीएम कार्ड पकड़ा और एक मिनट में ही लौटाते हुए कहा कि अब दोबारा से निकासी कर लें। इसके बाद वह युवक वहां से चला गया। वह भी घर आ गईं थी।

रात को मैसेज आया तो पता चला रुपए निकले

नीरू बताती हैं कि 3 फरवरी को गुड़गांव में बिटिया के पास गईं थी। रात को वहां से लौटी तो मोबाइल पर 10.13 मिनट पर 20 हजार रुपए निकलने का पहला मैसेज आया। उनका मोबाइल लॉक था। वह उसे खोल पातीं। इसी बीच 10.13 मिनट से लेकर 10.18 मिनट तक उनके खाते से 90 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। उन्होंने तुरंत गुड़गांव में बिटिया को फोन किया। उनकी बिटिया ने उसी समय ऑनलाइन एचडीएफसी बैंक में एटीएम ब्लॉक कराया। 90 हजार रुपए निकलने के बाद जब एटीएम कार्ड ब्लॉक हो गया तो ठगों ने फिर से उनके 5 हजार रुपए निकालने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वह उसमें सफल नहीं हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर वह गुड़गांव से वापस आकर जाग न रहे होते तो ठग उनका बैंक बैलेंस खाली कर देते।

एक मिनट में कार्ड स्कैन: नीरू ने बताया कि वह वीरवार को बैंक मैनेजर से मिलीं और उन्हें सारी घटना बताई। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में युवक अंदर आते हुए दिखा। उसने देखते-देखते उनके एटीएम कार्ड को स्कैन कर लिया। बैंक मैनेजर ने उन्हें बताया कि युवक ने उनके एटीएम का क्लोन बनाकर हरिद्वार के भूपतवाला स्थिति एटीएम से पैसा निकाला है। नीरू मेहता ने अपनी सर्विस से स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृति ली थी। उनके पति अनिल कुमार इनवायरमेंट इंपेक्ट सोसायटी में विशेषज्ञ हैं।

