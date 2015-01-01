पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बेहतर बिजली सप्लाई के लिए इंतजार बढ़ा:नया सब-स्टेशन जिस 66 केवी लाइन से चलना है उसके टावर ही खड़े नहीं हुए

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंट में 12 क्रॉस रोड पर तैयार हुआ 66 केवी सब-स्टेशन।
  • कैंट में 49 टावर खड़े करने का साढ़े 12 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट आर्मी की क्लीयरेंस न मिलने से अटका

हरियाणा विघुत प्रसारण निगम (एचवीपीएन) का कैंट में 12 क्रॉस रोड पर 66 केवी सब-स्टेशन 31 अक्टूबर को तैयार हो चुका है, लेकिन जिस 66 केवी इनपुट लाइन से सब-स्टेशन के ट्रांसफार्मर चलने हैं उसके टावर अभी खड़े नहीं हो पाए हैं। ऐसे में कैंट की जनता को बेहतर बिजली सप्लाई के लिए अभी और इंतजार करना होगा। एचवीपीएन के एक्सईएन दीपक शर्मा का कहना है कि 220 केवी सब-स्टेशन तेपला और 66 केवी सब-स्टेशन आईओसी से आने वाली इनपुट लाइन के 49 टावर आरके इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को जून 2020 तक खड़े करने थे, लेकिन अभी तक करीब 30 टावर खड़े हुए हैं और कुछ पर काम चल रहा है।

एचवीपीएन का सब-स्टेशन और टावर समेत लाइन खींचने का प्रोजेक्ट करीब साढ़े 12 करोड़ रुपए का है। सब-स्टेशन का निर्माण कार्य सुमाजा इलेक्ट्रो इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने किया है, जबकि सब-स्टेशन के ट्रांसफार्मर को चलाने के लिए 66 केवी इनपुट लाइन को 220 केवी सब-स्टेशन तेपला से अम्बाला कैंट के 12 क्रॉस रोड तक लेकर आने का काम आरके इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को दिया गया था। एचवीपीएन ने सुमाजा इलेक्ट्रो इंफ्रा को अक्टूबर तक काम पूरा करने के लिए नोटिस दिया था, जिसके बाद एजेंसी पर जुर्माना लगाने की चेतावनी दी गई थी। एजेंसी तय समय में काम पूरा कर एचवीपीएन को लिखित में सूचित कर चुकी है। एक्सईएन ने बताया कि एचवीपीएन सब-स्टेशन के एक ट्रांसफार्मर और दूसरी लाइन का ट्रायल लेकर निर्माण एजेंसी को डीम्ड कमीशन दे दिया है।

एनओसी तक हमारी सिरदर्दी बढ़ी

सुमाजा इलेक्ट्रो इंफ्रा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के साइट इंजीनियर आशीष ने बताया कि हमने अपना 95 प्रतिशत काम पूरा कर दिया है। हमें सिर्फ अब रोड, बाउंड्री वॉल और छोटे-मोटे वर्क पूरे करके देने हैं। एक ट्रांसफार्मर का ट्रायल हो चुका है जो सफल रहा है। जब तक 66 केवी लाइन 66 केवी सब-स्टेशन के अंदर नहीं आती, तब तक हमारी सिरदर्दी बढ़ गई है। हमें सूचना दी गई है कि टावर खड़े होने का काम अम्बाला-सहारनपुर रेलवे लाइन के नजदीक बनारसी दास मिल तक कर लिया गया है। एक ट्रांसफार्मर को चालू करने में 72 घंटे लगते हैं, जिस पर 65 हजार रुपए खर्च आता है। हिसार से बाकायदा टेस्टिंग कराई जाती है। यदि इनपुट लाइन आने में देरी होती है तो नुकसान हो सकता है।

आर्मी से 66 केवी लाइन लाने के लिए एनओसी मांगी है : एक्सईएन

एक्सईएन दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि बनारसी दास मिल के पास आर्मी की जमीन लगती है। हमारे एसडीओ आर्मी अथॉरिटी से मिलने कई बार जा चुके हैं और जमीन से 66 केवी लाइन लाने के लिए एनओसी मांगी गई है। जिसे अभी तक क्लीयरेंस नहीं मिल पा रही है। इसलिए टावर आर्मी की जमीन में खड़े करने का काम रुका है। एक टावर से दूसरे टावर तक खींचे जाने वाली लाइन में तकनीकी दिक्कतें आती हैं। इसलिए खड़े किए गए टावर पर भी लाइन नहीं खींची जा सकती। एक्सईएन ने कहा कि आर्मी की क्लीयरेंस मिलने के बाद ही सब-स्टेशन चलने की समय सीमा बताई जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें