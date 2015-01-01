पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Weight Of The Young Man Was One Quintal, While Watching The Exercise On YouTube, It Became Clear That It Was A Noose.

लापरवाही में गई जान:युवक का वजन एक क्विंटल था, यू-ट्यूब पर देख एक्सरसाइज करते वक्त फंदा लगने से जान गई

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
बेटे की मौत के बाद मोर्चरी में विलाप करते परिजन।
  • न्यू शिवालिक कॉलोनी में घर में फंदे पर झूलता मिला था 20 साल का चंदन
  • दिल्ली से लौटे परिजन बोले- ये आत्महत्या नहीं, हादसा है

न्यू शिवालिक कॉलोनी में घर में फंदे पर लटके मिले 20 वर्षीय चंदन की मौत के मामले में मंगलवार को नया मोड़ आया। दिल्ली से लौटे परिजनों ने कहा कि चंदन ने फंदा लगाकर जान नहीं दी थी, बल्कि उसकी माैत एक्सरसाइज करते वक्त हुई। सिटी पुलिस के मुताबिक दिल्ली से पत्नी व बेटी के साथ लौटे चंदन के पिता रविंद्र ने बयान दर्ज कराए हैं कि चंदन का वजन एक क्विंटल से ज्यादा था।

वह यू-ट्यूब पर देखकर एक्सरसाइज किया करता था। जिसने घर के ऊपर अपने कमरे में जिम बनाया हुआ था। गले में रस्सी डालकर लटकते वक्त नीचे रखे स्टैंड से फिसलने से उसकी मौत हुई। पिता के बयान दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस ने मंगलवार को मृतक चंदन के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। चंदन की मौत का खुलासा सोमवार देर रात हुआ था जब चंदन ने दिल्ली गए परिवार के सदस्यों का फोन नहीं उठाया। चंदन के माता-पिता व बहन दिल्ली गए थे।

परिजनों ने इस बारे उसके मौसा अश्विनी को सूचित किया तो चंदन का शव रस्सी पर लटका मिला। एक्सरसाइज के लिए रखा स्टैंड नीचे गिरा पड़ा था। मौसा ने ही चंदन के माता-पिता को इस बारे बताया। वहीं, इसके बाद सिटी पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। इस मामले को सुसाइड माना जा रहा था लेकिन पुलिस परिजनों के आने का इंतजार करती रही। पुलिस के मुताबिक परिजन चंदन को पहले भी ऐसी एक्सरसाइज नहीं करने बारे कह चुके थे लेकिन वह अपने मोटापे को लेकर शर्म महसूस करता था।

