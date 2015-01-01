पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालात ऐसे:कपड़ा मार्केट में लग रहा जाम, न ताे नगर निगम देख पा रहा न पुलिस कुछ कर रही

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी की कपड़ा मार्केट में दुकानदारांे द्वारा किया गया अतिक्रमण।
  • मार्केट में काेई हादसा हुआ ताे न ताे फायर ब्रिगेड निकल सकेगी और न एंबुलेंस

सिटी के कपड़ा मार्केट में अवैध अतिक्रमण हाेने से पैदल और बाइक पर जाने वाले लाेगाें काे भी अग्रसेन चाैक से रेलवे स्टेशन तक जाने में 15 से 20 मिनट तक समय लग रहे हैं। इसका कारण अवैध अतिक्रमण है। एक तरफ दुकानदाराें ने दुकानाें के बाहर तक सामान लगा रखा है, दूसरी तरफ बाहर से आनी वाली गाड़ियां भी मार्केट के अंदर से जा रही हैं।

यही नहीं मार्केट के दुकानदार, कर्मचारी और ग्राहकाें के वाहन भी सड़क के ऊपर ही खड़े रहते हैं। इस अवैध अतिक्रमण का खामियाजा आम जनता काे ताे भुगतना पड़ रहा है। वहीं ऐसी लापरवाही दुकानदाराें के लिए खतरनाक साबित हाे सकती है, क्याेंकि अगर काेई भी हादसा कपड़ा मार्केट में हाे जाता है ताे मार्केट में फायर ब्रिगेड काे घुसने में ही काफी समय लग जाएगा। मार्केट में जाम की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

एंबुलेंस भी मार्केट से आसानी से नहीं निकल सकती। अब इस अतिक्रमण की तरफ न ताे नगर निगम देख पा रहा है और न ही पुलिस कुछ कर रही है। जैसे ही काेई वीआईपी कार्यक्रम हाेता है ताे निगम राेड से अतिक्रमण हटवा देता है और फिर लम्बे समय के लिए गहरी नींद में साे जाता है। वहीं कई दुकानदाराें ने प्रशासन से मांग करते हुए कहा कि मार्केट में सड़क पर अवैध पार्किंग में लगाए गए वाहनाें काे हटाने के लिए रिकवरी वैन तैनात की जाए।

करीब 2 साल पहले दी हाेलसेल क्लाॅथ मार्केट एसाेसिएशन प्रधान विशाल बत्तरा के नेतृत्व में दुकानदार तत्कालीन एसपी अभिषेक जाेरवाल से मिले थे। उन्हाेंने कपड़ा मार्केट की समस्या के बारे में बताकर समाधान की मांग रखी थी। उस टाइम कपड़ा मार्केट में वन वे सिस्टम लागू किया गया था। एसाेसिएशन ने अपने खर्च पर मार्केट के राेड पर बेरिकेड्स भी लगवाए थे ताकि एक तरफ से ट्रैफिक जा सके, दूसरी तरफ से ट्रैफिक आ सके। यह प्राेजेक्ट तत्कालीन एसपी आस्था माेदी के कार्यकाल में भी सही चला। मगर दाेनाें एसपी के कार्यकाल के बाद वन वे सिस्टम ने दम ताेड़ दिया। ट्रैफिक पुलिस इस व्यवस्था काे संभाल नहीं पाई।

कपड़ा मार्केट के एक दुकानदार 3 बार सीएम विंडाे में शिकायत कर चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ। दुकानदार ने बताया कि बस स्टैंड से लेकर रेलवे स्टेशन और आसपास लगती अन्य मार्केट में दुकानदाराें ने स्थाई और अस्थाई अतिक्रमण किया हुआ है। दुकानदार ने बताया कि उसने मार्च 2018, दिसंबर 2018 काे सीएम विंडाे पर शिकायत की थी। लेकिन निगम ने अतिक्रमण पर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की। दुकानदार का कहना है कि फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस ने अतिक्रमण काे भारी समस्या माना है, मगर हालात आज भी वही है।

मार्केट में जाम न लगे इसके लिए हाेमगार्ड के जवान तैनात किए गए हैं। मार्केट में आने वाले वाहनाें के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं है। इस वजह से भी वाहन मार्केट के अंदर आ रहे हैं। जिससे जाम लग जाता है। जाम की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए वह मार्केट का विजिट करेंगे। गाैरव, एसएचओ ट्रैफिक।

