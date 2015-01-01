पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नप का कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को नोटिस:गुड़गुड़िया नाला निर्माण के चलते गांधी मार्केट में तीन दुकानों की दीवार ढही, 40 में आई दरारें

अम्बाला19 मिनट पहले
अम्बाला | गुड़गुड़िया नाले की तैयार सीसी दीवार और गांधी मार्केट की पिछली तरफ दुकानों की ढही दीवार।

कैंट की गांधी मार्केट के पिछली साइड गुड़गुड़िया नाले के निर्माण के चलते 3 दुकानाें की पीछे वाली दीवार रात को बारिश में ढह गई। करीब 40 दुकानाें के आगे 8 एमएम माेटी दरार आने से दुकानें पीछे खिसक गई हैं। घटना का पता शनिवार सुबह 9 बजे लगा जब दुकानदारों ने शटर खोला। दुकानाें का इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स सामान निर्माणाधीन नाले के कीचड़ में गिरने से दुकानदारों काे काफी नुकसान हुआ है। हादसे के बाद सभी दुकानदार एकजुट हुए और ठेकेदार पर निर्माण कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया।

दुकानदार संजीव गांधी, अमित व विशाल ने बताया कि दुकानाें में दरारें आने के बाद वह 6 दिन से ठेकेदार के इंजीनियर के पास चक्कर काट रहे थे। उनकी मांग थी कि दुकानों और नाले के बीच में खाली जगह में मिट्‌टी गिराई जाए। ठेकेदार के इंजीनियर ने कहा था कि इस टेक्निकल काम की आपको जानकारी नहीं है। इसलिए जरूरत पड़ने पर मिट्‌टी गिराई जाएगी। हादसे के बाद मार्केट के सभी दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानें खाली कर दी हैं।

करीब 12 बजे सभी दुकानदार नप कार्यालय में एमई प्रीतपाल सिंह से मिले। एमई ने कहा कि इस तरह के निर्माण कार्य के चलते हादसा हो जाता है। बाकी सभी दुकानदारों को पहले नोटिस देकर आगाह किया जा चुका है। दुकानदारों ने कहा कि नप की ओर से लिखित में उनके पास कोई नोटिस नहीं आया है। दुकानदाराें ने कहा कि वह ईओ काे भी शिकायत दे चुके हैं, लेकिन फिर भी नप अधिकारी कार्यालय में बैठे रहे। किसी ने मौके पर आकर दुकानदारों की बात नहीं सुनी।

कंपनी काे मरम्मत करने के लिए बोला

म्यूनिसिपल इंजीनियर ब्रांच की ओर से गुड़गुड़िया नाला निर्माण करने में जुटी दुर्गा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को 5 दिन का नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा गया है और मरम्मत करने के लिए भी बोला गया है। इसके अलावा एरिया जेई को नियमों के मुताबिक रिपोर्ट करने के लिए कहा है। एक बार एमई ब्रांच के जेई और एमई के साथ साइट को देखा जाएगा। इसके बाद ही दुकानें नए सिरे से बनाने का फैसला लिया जाएगा। अपूर्व चौधरी, ईओ, नगर परिषद अम्बाला कैंट।

