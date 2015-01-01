पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:कन्या भ्रूण हत्या को रोकने के लिए समय-समय पर रेड करें स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी : डीसी

अम्बाला6 घंटे पहले
डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने अपने कार्यालय में बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ, वन स्टाॅप सेंटर, सक्षम हरियाणा, कोरोना के बाद स्कूलों को खोले जाने के विषयों को लेकर बैठक की। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 के दृष्टिगत बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान में कुछ कमी आई है। हमें इस कमी को मिलकर दूर करना है। उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को बेहतर समन्वय के साथ समय-समय पर रेड करने के निर्देश दिए।

जिन गांवों में लिंगानुपात में सुधार की आवश्यकता है और जिन गांवों ने इस विषय को लेकर बेहतर कार्य किए हैं उसके तहत डीसी व एसडीएम कार्यालय, पंचायत भवन व अन्य स्थानाें पर एलईडी के माध्यम से इसे प्रदर्शित करें। डीसी ने कहा कि घरेलू हिंसा व अन्य किसी कारण से प्रताड़ित महिलाओं के लिए जिले में वन स्टॉप सेंटर स्थापित किया गया है, जिसमें महिलाओं के रहने के साथ-साथ उनकी काउंसलिंग की भी व्यवस्था है।

स्कूल खोलने को लेकर गाइडलाइन पर की चर्चा

बैठक में सक्षम हरियाणा व स्कूलों को खोले जाने के विषयों को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग की जो गाइडलाइन आई हैं, उस बारे में भी चर्चा की गई। डीसी ने कहा कि अभिभावकों के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों को जागरूक करने की आवश्यकता हैं। अध्यापकों द्वारा ऑनलाइन माध्यम से बच्चों को घर से ही पढ़ाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने जिलों के चारों एसडीएम को कहा कि वे समय-समय पर स्कूलों का भी निरीक्षण करें।

