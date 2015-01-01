पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था:जाम रोकने के लिए सदर बाजार में फोरव्हीलर की एंट्री बंद, कई एरिया में पेट्रोलिंग व चेकिंग भी

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
  • दिवाली तक पुलिस ने बाजारों में लगाए बेरिकेड्स
  • कई चौराहों पर पुलिस बल तैनात

सदर बाजार में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बेकाबू न हो इसको लेकर पुलिस ने अलग-अलग चौराहों पर बेरिकेड्स लगाकर फोर व्हीकल की एंट्री बंद कर दी है। दिवाली तक यह व्यवस्था बाजारों में बनी रहेगी। साथ ही पुलिस ने त्योहार पर सुरक्षा का पहरा भी बढ़ाया है। वाहन चालकों की चेकिंग के साथ-साथ चालान किए जा रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं सेना की टीमों द्वारा अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में पेट्रोलिंग की जा रही है।

बीती शाम सदर क्षेत्र में आने वाले अलग-अलग एंट्री प्वाइंट पर पुलिस ने बेरिकेड्स लगा दिए थे। हनुमान मार्केट के अलावा दाल मंडी, डीसी रोड पर, कबाड़ी बाजार आदि क्षेत्रों में बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए हैं। इन पाइंट्स से फोर व्हीलर वाहनों को अंदर आने से रोका जा रहा था। बाजारों में पुलिस के 30 जवानों को अलग-अलग पाइंट पर तैनात किया गया है। इसके अलावा मुख्य सड़कों व चौराहों पर शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने चेकिंग अभियान चलाए। दोपहिया व फोर व्हीलर चालकों की चेकिंग की गई। मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के भी चालान पुलिस द्वारा किए गए।

सैन्य टीमों ने विभिन्न स्थानों पर पेट्रोलिंग की

सेना ने भी सैन्य व सिविल क्षेत्र में पेट्रोलिंग की। हथियारबंद सेना की अम्बाला एक्शन ग्रुप की टीमों ने गाड़ियों में सवार होकर विभिन्न इलाकों में पेट्रोलिंग की। मिलिट्री अस्पताल चौक, आर्य गर्ल्स काॅलेज के समक्ष, सप्लाई डिपो के निकट, एलेक्जेंडर रोड आदि स्थानों नाके भी लगाए गए।

कपड़ा मार्केट में दिन में उतारे जा रहे सामान से लग रहा जाम

कपड़ा मार्केट में त्योहारी सीजन के चलते पहली ही काफी भीड़ है। वहीं, कुछ दुकानदार दिन में फोरव्हीलर से अपना सामान उतरवा रहे हैं। इससे और जाम लग जाता है। ये वाहन सड़क का काफी एरिया कवर कर लेते हैं। लोगों की मांग है कि दिन में भारी वाहनों व व्हीलर की कपड़ा मार्केट में एंट्री बैन की जाए।

