कार्यशाला:विद्यार्थियों को स्वस्थ पर्यावरण बनाए रखने का महत्व बताया

अम्बाला20 मिनट पहले
इंटेक अम्बाला चैप्टर के संयाेजक कर्नल आरडी सिंह के मार्गदर्शन में स्कूली बच्चाें के लिए पर्यावरण पर प्राेजेक्ट रिपाेर्ट कैसे लिखी जाए विषय पर कार्यशाला का आयाेजन किया गया। इसमें 14 स्कूलाें के 92 बच्चाें व शिक्षकाें ने भाग लिया। रिटायर्ड लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रंजीत सिंह मुख्यातिथि रहे। दिल्ली में इंटेक की हेड पूर्णिमा दत्त उपस्थित रहीं। कर्नल आरडी सिंह ने मुख्य विषय पर स्लाइड्स के साथ प्रस्तुति दी।

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रंजीत सिंह ने पर्यावरण पर बात की और छात्रों को स्वस्थ पर्यावरण बनाए रखने का महत्व बताया। उन्होंने बच्चों से प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए साइकिल का इस्तेमाल करने को कहा। रीना, सह-संयोजक ने बच्चों को क्रिसमस की सजावट के लिए बैग, तारे, घंटियां और डेकोरेशन का सामान बनाना सिखाया।

पुलिस डीएवी स्कूल की 11वीं की छात्रा सुकृति शर्मा बनी अम्बाला सिटी एंबेसडर

हरियाणा स्टेट काउंसिल फॉर चाइल्ड वेलफेयर की ओर से आयोजित बाल महोत्सव 2020 में अम्बाला सिटी एंबेसडर के तौर पर सुकृति शर्मा का चयन हुआ। सुकृति शर्मा एक कत्थक नृत्यांगना व लोक नृत्य की कलाकार है। जो राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अपने नृत्य की प्रस्तुतियों में कई पुरस्कार अर्जित कर चुकी है।

गत वर्ष थाईलैंड व दुबई में आयोजित नृत्य प्रतियोगिताओं में शास्त्रीय नृत्य कत्थक व हरियाणवी लोक नृत्य में अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार प्राप्त कर चुकी है। जिसका श्रेय सुकृति अपनी गुरु पूनम भल्ला व अपने पिता नागेंद्र शर्मा को देती हैं, जोकि शहर के जाने-माने कोरियोग्राफर व नाट्य निर्देशक हैं। सुकृति शर्मा पुलिस डीएवी स्कूल में 11वीं कक्षा की छात्रा है। स्कूल प्रिंसिपल डॉ. विकास कोहली ने भी सुकृति शर्मा को बधाई दी।

