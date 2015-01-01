पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक पर अब किसान नहीं ट्रेनें:पंजाब की ओर ट्रेनों का परिचालन बहाल, एक महीने बाद आज से चलेंगी और ट्रेनें

अम्बाला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे प्रतिदिन कुछ ट्रेनों को चला रहा, वैष्णो देवी जाने वाले यात्रियों को अब अम्बाला में उतरकर प्राइवेट वाहनों से जाने की जरूरत नहीं

पंजाब में रेलवे ट्रैक से किसानों के हटने के बाद ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू हो गया है। सोमवार को 34 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का परिचालन रेलवे ने शुरू कर दिया है। ट्रेनों के आरंभ होने से रेलवे के साथ-साथ यात्रियों ने राहत की सांस ली है। अभी कुछ ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू हुआ है जबकि आगामी दिनों में और ट्रेनों की फ्रीक्वेंसी को बढ़ाया जाएगा।

रेलवे द्वारा ट्रेन नंबर 02462 श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, 01449 जबलपुर-श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा एक्सप्रेस, 04624 अमृतसर-सहरसा एक्सप्रेस, 02058 ऊना हिमाचल-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, 05098 जम्मूतवी-भागलपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल, 02331 हावड़ा-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस व 03308 फिरोजपुर-धनबाद एक्सप्रेस को 24 नवंबर से चलाया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा ट्रेन नंबर 02461 नई दिल्ली-श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा एक्सप्रेस, 01450 कटरा-जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस, 02920 श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-अम्बेडकर नगर एक्सप्रेस, 04652 अमृतसर-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस, 04623 सहरसा-अमृतसर, 03255 पाटलीपुत्र-चंडीगढ़ स्पेशल, 04132 उधमपुर-प्रयागराज एक्सप्रेस, 02356 जम्मूतवी-पटना एक्सप्रेस, 02407 न्यू जलपाईगुडी-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, 09026 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस, 08215 दुर्ग-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस को 25 नवंबर से चलाया जाएगा। इसी तरह ट्रेन नंबर 08238 अमृतसर-कोरबा एक्सप्रेस, 02358 अमृतसर-कोलकत्ता एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर, 02408 अमृतसर-न्यू जलपाईगुडी एक्सप्रेस, 03256 चंडीगढ़-पाटलीपुत्र एक्सप्रेस, 02332 जम्मूतवी-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल, 05097 भागलपुर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस, 04924 चंडीगढ़-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस 26 नवंबर से चलेगी। 05934 अमृतसर-डिब्रूगढ़ एक्सप्रेस, 08216 जम्मूतवी-दुर्ग एक्सप्रेस, 04923 गोरखपुर-चंडीगढ़ स्पेशल, 04656 फ़िरोजपुर-पटना एक्सप्रेस 27 नवंबर से चलेगी। 02025 नागपुर-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, 09803 कोटा-कटरा एक्सप्रेस, 02588 जम्मूतवी-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल, 09027 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस, 05251 दरभंगा-जलंधर एक्सप्रेस, 04655 पटना-फिरोजपुर एक्सप्रेस 28 नवंबर से चलेगी।

02026 अमृतसर-नागपुर एक्सप्रेस, 09804 कटरा-कोटा एक्सप्रेस, 04612 कटरा-वाराणसी एक्सप्रेस, 05531 सहरसा-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, 05252 जालंधर-दरभंगा स्पेशल 29 नवंबर से चलेगी। 05532 अमृतसर-सहरसा एक्सप्रेस, 09028 जम्मूतवी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस 30 नवंबर से चलेगी जबकि 04611 वाराणसी-कटरा एक्सप्रेस को एक दिसंबर से चलाया जाएगा।

यह ट्रेनें आगामी सूचना तक रद्द रहेंगी

ट्रेन नंबर 05211/05212 दरभंगा-अमृतसर-दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस, 02422/02421 जम्मूतवी-अजमेर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस, 02425/02426 नई दिल्ली जम्मूतवी-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, 09805/09806 कोटा-उधमपुर-कोटा एक्सप्रेस, 02054/02053 अमृतसर-हरिद्वार-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, 02471/02472 श्रीगंगानगर-दिल्ली-श्रीगंगानगर एक्सप्रेस, 04888/04887 बाडमेर-ऋषिकेश-बाड़मेर एक्सप्रेस, 02011/02012 नई दिल्ली-कालका-नई दिल्ली शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस, 02029/02030 नई दिल्ली-अमृतसर-नई दिल्ली शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस, 09612/09611 अजमेर-अमृतसर-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस, 04519/04520 दिल्ली-बठिंडा-दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, 04998/04997 बठिंडा-वाराणसी-बठिंडा एक्सप्रेस, 22439/22440 नई दिल्ली-कटरा-नई दिल्ली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस तथा 04401/04402 नई दिल्ली-कटरा-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस आगामी आदेशों तक रद्द रहेंगी।

