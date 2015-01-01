पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वकील पर 50 हजार रुपए लेने का आरोप:दिन में बिना एफआईआर एडवोकेट को हिरासत में लेने पर वकीलों का कैंट थाने में हंगामा, शाम को एफआईआर दर्ज

अम्बाला18 मिनट पहले
अम्बाला | थाने के बाहर बेटी के साथ खड़े वकील कमल धाम।
  • भाजपा वर्कर रमेश सैनी ने गृहमंत्री से की शिकायत तो पुलिस ने दिखाई इतनी तेजी, विवाद हुआ तो मामला दर्ज किया
  • सुबह 11 बजे से थाने में बैठा रखा था वकील, शाम 4 बजे साथी वकील लेकर बाहर निकले तो पुलिस ने बाजार में दौड़कर रोका

एसडीएम कार्यालय परिसर से बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे कैंट पुलिस एडवोकेट कमल धाम को उनके चेंबर ले गई। बिना किसी एफआईआर या नोटिस के वकील को कई घंटे तक थाने में बैठाए रखने की बात फैली तो बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान इकबाल सिंह व निवर्तमान प्रधान रोहित जैन के नेतृत्व में काफी वकील कैंट थाने के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए। यहां काफी देर तक हंगामा होता रहा। शाम को 5:30 बजे लिखित में सूचना दी गई कि वकील के खिलाफ आपराधिक साजिश (धारा 120बी) और जबरदस्ती वसूली ( धारा 384) का केस दर्ज किया है।

बीडी फ्लोर मिल के पीछे लक्ष्मी नगर निवासी रमेश सैनी की शिकायत पर दर्ज एफआईआर में एडवोकेट धाम पर रजिस्ट्री की एवज में 50 हजार की वसूली करने का आरोप है। शिकायत में सैनी ने खुद को भाजपा वर्कर बताया है। एडवोकेट धाम ने कहा कि वह तो शिकायतकर्ता को जानते तक नहीं और पुलिस ने भी पूरा मामला नहीं बताया है। बार के निवर्तमान प्रधान रोहित जैन ने कहा कि वकील नियम और कानून की पालना करता है।

इसलिए उसे सीआरपीसी की धारा 160 के तहत नोटिस देकर जांच के लिए बुलाना चाहिए था। पुलिस ने ऐसा न करके उन्हें बंधक बनाकर थाने में धमकाया। वकीलों के विरोध के बाद डीएसपी कैंट रामकुमार थाने में पहुंचे। डीएसपी ने कहा कि वह खुद इस मामले की जांच करेंगे। यदि वकील दोषी पाया गया तो 100 आदमियों के बीच से भी गिरफ्तार करके ले आएंगे। डीएसपी के आश्वासन के बाद वकीलों के साथ आरोपी वकील भी थाने से चला गया।

शिकायतकर्ता ने रजिस्ट्री की तारीख व एसडीएम व तहसीलदार के नाम का खुलासा नहीं किया

बेटे गौरव सैनी की फैक्ट्री लगाने को लेकर एक प्लाॅट छोटा खुड्डा में खरीदा था। विक्रेता से इकरारनामा होने पर पैसे का इंतजाम करके तहसीलदार ऑफिस गए। जहां बताया गया कि प्लाॅट की रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो सकती। बाहर बैठे डीड राइटर के जरिए रजिस्ट्री हो जाएगी। बाहर एडवोकेट कमल धाम ने कहा कि सरकारी खर्च के अलावा 50 हजार रुपए लगेंगे, बिना पैसे दिए रजिस्ट्री नहीं होगी। मैंने वकील को कहा कि मैं भाजपा का वर्कर हूं, पैसे क्यों दूं। वकील ने बिना पैसे रजिस्ट्री कराने से मना कर दिया। फैक्ट्री शुरू करनी थी, इसलिए मजबूरी में धाम को 50 हजार रुपए दिए। पैसे देने के बाद प्लाॅट की रजिस्ट्री हुई। पैसे वसूलने की शिकायत तत्कालीन एसडीएम और तहसीलदार को करनी चाही तो सुनवाई करने की बजाय डरा दिया। अब गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को यह बात बताई तो मंत्री ने तहसीलदार को जांच के लिए आदेश दिए हैं। -जैसा शिकायतकर्ता रमेश सैनी ने एफआईआर में लिखवाया

सवा साल पहले हुई रजिस्ट्री, तब दर्शन बिश्नोई तहसीलदार व सुभाष सिहाग एसडीएम थे

बताया जा रहा है कि जिस रजिस्ट्री का एफआईआर में जिक्र है, वह करीब सवा साल पहले की है। तब कैंट में दर्शन बिश्नोई तहसीलदार थे और सुभाष सिहाग कैंट के एसडीएम। बिश्नोई अब एचसीएस प्रमोट होकर जगाधरी में एसडीएम हैं जबकि सिहाग 11 दिन पहले रिटायर हो चुके हैं। बताते हैं कि रजिस्ट्री के बाद इंतकाल में दिक्कत आने से मामला बढ़ा। बुधवार को इस मामले में मंत्री अनिल विज ने कई अधिकारियों पर नाराजगी जताई, उसी के बाद पुलिस ने इतनी तेजी दिखाई कि एफआईआर से पहले ही वकील को थाने ले गई।

मैंने 4 साल में किसी को नहीं धमकाया: सिहाग

मेरे पास ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं आई थी। मैंने 4 साल के कार्यकाल में किसी को डराया-धमकाया नहीं। पता नहीं अब किस आधार पर मेरे ऊपर ऐसे आरोप लगा रहा है। सुभाष सिहाग, रिटायर्ड एसडीएम

जब रजिस्ट्री हो गई तो क्या मामला रह गया: बिश्नोई

ऐसा कोई मामला मेरी नॉलेज में नहीं है। वैसे भी रजिस्ट्री होने के बाद क्या मामला रह जाता है? मुझे याद नहीं कि कोई ऐसा व्यक्ति शिकायत लेकर मुझे मिला था। दर्शन बिश्नोई, तत्कालीन तहसीलदार (वर्तमान में एसडीएम जगाधरी)

