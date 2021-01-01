पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिकाॅर्ड 1930 को लगाई कोरोना की वैक्सीन:अब तक 5302 का हुआ टीकाकरण, 6 नए केस मिलने से कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 11819 हुआ

बराड़ा | सीएचसी बराड़ा में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाती स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बराड़ा | सीएचसी बराड़ा में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाती स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी।

सोमवार को जिले में रिकाॅर्ड 1930 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों व फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी गई। इसके साथ ही अब वैक्सीन लेने वालों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार पार कर 5302 हो गया है। सोमवार को कैंट अस्पताल में सबसे ज्यादा 160 को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी गई। वहीं, कोरोना के 6 नए मरीज भी मिले। जिससे अब जिले में कोरोना मरीजों का कुल आंकड़ा 11,819 हो गया है। जिले में कोरोना केसों के डबल होने की दर अब 500 दिन है।

सोमवार को जो कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं

अम्बाला कैंट, शहजादपुर, मुलाना, बराड़ा, नारायणगढ़ व चौड़-मस्तपुर से एक-एक मरीज मिला। जो मरीज मिले हैं उनमें लौटां गांव, काला अम्ब, खान अहमदपुर व नवीन कॉलोनी नारायणगढ़ से एक-एक मरीज मिला। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक 12 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया। जिससे अब जिले में कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 79 है। अब तक 11,594 मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। वहीं, जिले में कुल 2,03,766 लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी है। इनमें से 1,63,910 लोगों के सैंपल की जांच आरटीपीसीआर से की गई है।

सबसे ज्यादा कैंट अस्पताल में तो सबसे कम पीएचसी माजरी व साहा में लगाई वैक्सीन

मुलाना - 100 नोहनी - 40 साहा - 10 समलेहड़ी - 40 बराड़ा - 110 उगाला - 80 बीहटा - 30 केसरी - 40 शहजादपुर - 100 पतरेहड़ी - 70 अम्बली - 110 कुराली - 100 चौड-मस्तपुर - 80 नग्गल - 30 नुरपुर - 40 माजरी - 10 पंजोखरा - 30 बोह - 10 धनाना - 100 अम्बाला सिटी - 90 पॉलीक्लीनिक - 40 अम्बाला कैंट - 160 नारायणगढ़ - 30 मनोचा अस्पताल - 40 टीबी अस्पताल - 70 रोटरी अस्पताल - 80 हीलिंग टच - 30 मिशन अस्पताल - 100 मिलिट्री अस्पताल - 130 एमएम मुलाना - 30

