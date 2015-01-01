पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानिए मेयर की 5 प्रमुख प्रत्याशियों को:वंदना-मीना-स्वीटी का पहला चुनाव इसलिए पति के नाम का सहारा, शक्ति रानी कालका से विधानसभा तो अमीषा पार्षद चुनाव लड़ चुकीं

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी: डॉ. वंदना शर्मा

उम्र:, 53 साल पढ़ाई :आयुर्वेद में स्नातक

राजनीतिक अनुभव: पहला चुनाव है, जिला बाल कल्याण परिषद की चेयरपर्सन हैं।

  • ताकत : पार्टी के संगठन व कैडर वोट का साथ, पति संजय शर्मा को सिटी विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने का अनुभव है।
  • चुनौती: खुद कभी चुनाव नहीं लड़ा, मेयर का टिकट कटने से नाराज पार्टी नेताओं को मनाने पर जोर लगेगा।

हरियाणा जनचेतना पार्टी: शक्ति रानी शर्मा

उम्र:, 67 वर्ष पढ़ाई : 1970 में जबलपुर के जोसेफ कान्वेंट स्कूल से सीनियर कैंब्रिज की। राजनीतिक अनुभव: 2014 में जनचेतना पार्टी के टिकट पर कालका हलके से चुनाव लड़ा था।

  • ताकत : पति विनोद शर्मा दो बार सिटी से विधायक रहे हैं। तब हेल्थ केयर व वेलफेयर सोसायटी के माध्यम से सक्रिय रहीं।
  • चुनौती: पिछले 6 साल से शहर की राजनीति से दूरी। बिखरी टीम को वापस लाना आसान नहीं।

कांग्रेस: मीना अग्रवाल

उम्र: 51 साल पढ़ाई : बीए

राजनीतिक अनुभव: यह पहला चुनाव है। होटल व्यवसायी पति पवन अग्रवाल 2 बार पार्षद रहे हैं।

  • ताकत : प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा ने खुद टिकट दिया है तो उनकी साख का भी सवाल है। बनिया वोटर प्रभावी है।
  • चुनौती: पिछले 10 साल से कांग्रेस सिटी में कमजोर हुई है। 2019 विस चुनाव में तो जमानत भी नहीं बची थी।

हरियाणा डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट: अमीषा चावला

उम्र:, 54 साल पढ़ाई :10वीं

राजनीतिक अनुभव: एक बार पार्षद रही हैं। पति दिलीप चावला बिट्टू 2 बार पार्षद रहे।

  • ताकत : शहर की राजनीतिक का अनुभव है और पंजाबी वोटरों से खास उम्मीद है।
  • चुनौती: फ्रंट का पहला स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव है। हिम्मत सिंह के अलग होने का कुछ असर पड़ सकता है।

अम्बाला विकास मंच: गुरमीत कौर स्वीटी

उम्र:, 53 साल पढ़ाई : बीए

राजनीतिक अनुभव: पहला चुनाव है। पति को 2019 में अकाली दल ने टिकट दिया था लेकिन वो पीछे हट गए थे।

  • ताकत : अकाली सिख प्रत्याशी हैं तो अकाली राजनीति यानी सिख वोटरों से उम्मीद है। पति इंजीनियर बलबीर सिंह सक्रिय हैं।
  • चुनौती: खुद का पहला चुनाव है, मैदान में उतरने में भी देरी हुई है और सभी वार्डों में टीम और प्रत्याशी बनाना आसान नहीं।
