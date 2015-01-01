पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाबंदी:शहर में हवा का स्तर ‘वेरी पुअर’, 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे बेचने और जलाने पर प्रतिबंध

अम्बाला16 मिनट पहले
  • पटाखे बेचने के लिए 76 विक्रेताओं काे जारी किए गए कच्चे लाइसेंस रद्द
  • जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट के बाद लिया संज्ञान

राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बाेर्ड की रिपोर्ट के बाद जिला मजिस्ट्रेट व डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने जिले में 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे बेचने और जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देशों के तहत बुधवार शाम काे यह आदेश जारी किए गए। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब दिवाली पर जिले में पटाखे बेचने और जलाने की अनुमति प्रदान नहीं की गई। डीसी ने बताया कि पिछले साल नवंबर में अम्बाला की एयर क्वालिटी “पुअर’ थी, मगर इस बार “वेरी पुअर’ के स्तर पर पहुंच गई है।

पटाखे न जलाने के आदेशाें की पालना हाे, इसके लिए एसपी, एडीसी, एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, डीएसपी, ईओ, एसएचओ, फायर ब्रिगेड अधिकारियों को नजर रखने को कहा गया है। विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि लोगों द्वारा पटाखे न जलाए जाएं और न बेचे जाएं। आदेशों की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने का प्रावधान भी है।

वहीं बुधवार काे अम्बाला कैंट सदर बाजार एरिया में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 286 था, जबकि सिटी में यह 288 था, जोकि पुअर माना जाता है। बता दें कि 9 नवंबर काे जिला प्रशासन ने ड्रा निकालकर पटाखे बेचने वाले 52 विक्रेताओं काे पक्के लाइसेंस, जबकि 24 विक्रेताओं काे कच्चे लाइसेंस जारी किए थे। नए आदेशाें के बाद ये सारे लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिए गए हैं।

पटाखा व्यापारी बाेले- अब ताे हम बर्बाद हाे जाएंगे
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बुधवार काे पटाखे बेचने और जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के बाद पटाखा व्यापारी चिंतित हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि जिले में करीब 30 से 40 करोड़ का पटाखा बिक्री के लिए आया हुआ है। ऐसे में पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध से व्यापारी धरातल पर आ जाएंगे। नाम न छापने की शर्त पर एक पटाखा व्यापारी ने बताया कि अम्बाला में आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा पटाखा व्यापारी ऐसे हैं जो 6 से 7 करोड़ का बिजनेस करते हैं। उनका कहना था कि एक अनुमान के अनुसार जिले में दिवाली पर करीब 30 से 40 करोड़ के पटाखों का कारोबार होता है।

पटाखों की बिक्री एक चेन सिस्टम से होती है और यह सारा बिजनेस उधार से चलता है। दिवाली पर पटाखों की बिक्री होने के बाद ही पैसों का लेन-देन होता है। उनका कहना था कि अगर सरकार को पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगाना ही था तो 6 महीने पहले लगाना चाहिए था। इस समय प्रतिबंध लगाने से पटाखा कारोबार से जुड़े लाेग बर्बाद हो जाएंगे।

