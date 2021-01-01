पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:ड्यूटी में सतर्कता दिखा हादसे रोकने वाले रेलवे कर्मचारियों को मिला सम्मान

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
बेहतर कार्य करने वाले स्टाफ को सम्मानित करते डीआरएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
बेहतर कार्य करने वाले स्टाफ को सम्मानित करते डीआरएम।
  • डीआरएम गुरिंद्र सिंह ने अम्बाला रेल मंडल के 3 कर्मचारियों को किया सम्मानित

ड्यूटी के दौरान सतर्कता का पर प्रजातंत्र को मजबूत करने में मत की अहम महत्ता होती है। ऐसे स्टाफ को डीआरएम गुरिंद्र मोहन सिंह ने सम्मानित किया। रेल मंडल के 3 कर्मचारियों को घटना को रोकने व तुरंत कार्रवाई करने के लिए “मैन ऑफ द मंथ’ का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। सम्मान पाने वालों में गेटमैन नंदलाल, गेटमैन करमपाल व गेटमैन कुशलपाल शामिल रहे। सोमवार यह सम्मान डीआरएम कार्यालय में प्रदान किए गए। कार्यक्रम में एडीआरएम, सीनियर डीसीएम व अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। डीआरएम ने रेलवे कर्मचारियों को समय पर परामर्श देने के लिए मंडल अधिकारियों की सराहना की।

स्टाफ ने ऐसे दिखाई ड्यूटी पर सतर्कता | { एसएसई पी-वे राजपुरा के अधीन काम करने वाले गेटमैन नंद नंदलाल को जीएम सुरक्षा पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। बीते वर्ष 18 अगस्त को उन्होंने लोड मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे में धुएं का पता लगाया था और तुरंत गार्ड को सूचित किया जिससे एक बड़ी दुर्घटना होने से बच गई।

एसएसई पी-वे बरनाला के अधीन कार्यरत गेटमैन कर्म पाल को संभागीय सुरक्षा पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। बीती 15 जनवरी को कर्म पाल में गेट नंबर 110-C में ड्यूटी पर थे। तभी उन्होंने ट्रेन नंबर 04887 को रोका जिससे कार ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बच गई।

एसएसई पी-वे यमुनानगर-जगाधरी के अधीन कार्यरत गेटमैन कुशाल पाल को भी संभागीय सुरक्षा पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। बीते वर्ष जुलाई माह में कुशलपाल गेट नंबर 969-C (कलानाैर-यमुनानगर जगाधरी के बीच ड्यूटी पर थे। उन्होंने एक मालगाड़ी में लटके हुए हिस्से का पता लगाया और यमुनानगर जगाधरी पर ट्रेन को रुकवाया गया।

