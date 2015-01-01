पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड:इंग्लैंड भिजवाने के नाम पर दंपती से 16 लाख की धोखाधड़ी, विज ने एसआईटी को सौंपी जांच

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

धीन गांव के रोहित ओबराय व पत्नी प्रीती रानी काे इंग्लैंड में स्टडी वीजा पर भिजवाने के नाम पर 16 लाख का धोखाधड़ी के आरोपों की जांच स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स को रेफर कर दी। दंपती गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के पास शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे थे। उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोना काल में अमेरिका से डिपोर्ट किए गए अवैध प्रवासियों की संख्या को देखते हुए सरकार ने आईजी भारती अरोड़ा की अध्यक्षता में यह एसआईटी गठित की थी।

शिकायत में दंपती ने बताया कि अगस्त में उनकी मुलाकात इंडो-वेस्ट अकादमी की डायरेक्टर विम्मी साहनी व स्टाफ सदस्य निधि ने इंग्लैंड का स्टडी वीजा लगवाने पर 13 लाख रुपए खर्च होने की बात कही। इसके लिए बैंक खाते में 35 लाख रुपए की शो मनी दिखानी जरूरी थी। आरोप है कि दंपती को कहा गया कि 35 लाख शो मनी दिखाने का इंतजाम हो जाएगा, लेकिन इस पर 50 हजार का खर्च आएगा। सितंबर में दंपती का स्टडी वीजा व टिकट आ गई।

वह इंग्लैंड जाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट गए तो उन्हें बताया गया कि वीजा स्टीकर पर स्पांसर लाइसेंस नंबर गलत लगा है। उन्हें एयरपोर्ट से वापस भेज दिया गया। दंपती ने आरोप लगाया कि इसके बाद वह कई बार अकादमी में गए मगर न तो 16 लाख रुपए लौटाए न ही उनका वीजा लगवाया। कुछ दिन बाद यूके एंबेसी से जानकारी मिली कि गलत दस्तावेजों के कारण उनका 10 साल तक अब यूके का वीजा नहीं लग सकेगा। प्रीति के ससुर सुरेंद्र ओबराय ने बताया कि बेटे व बहू को इंग्लैंड भेजने के लिए उन्होंने दो ट्रक बेचे थे और 7 लाख रुपए ब्याज पर लिए थे।

आराेप बेबुनियाद : विम्मी
अकादमी की निदेशक विम्मी साहनी ने कहा कि उन पर लगाए गए आरोप पूरी तरह से बेबुनियाद हैं। प्रीति ने ही गलत दस्तावेज लगाए, जिस कारण एंबेसी से उसका वीजा रद्द हुआ। अकादमी द्वारा पूरे नियमों के अनुरूप कार्रवाई की गई थी। प्रीति के खिलाफ एक शिकायत एसपी को दी गई है और इसी शिकायत से बचने के लिए प्रीति शिकायत दे रही है।

