नगर निगम चुनाव:विनोद शर्मा बोले- भाजपा व कांग्रेस से कोई संबंध नहीं, सभी 20 वार्ड में हमारी पार्टी की तैयारी

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
  • विधानसभा चुनाव से दूर रहे पूर्व मंत्री अब 1 साल, 1 माह और 15 दिन बाद नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर सक्रिय
  • शर्मा ने पार्कों पर कब्जे की बात उठाई तो भाजपा ने बस स्टैंड पर कब्जा याद कराया

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम का दंगल और रोचक हो रहा है। पूर्व मंत्री निर्मल सिंह ने कुछ दिन पहले अपने हरियाणा डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट से अमीशा चावला को मेयर प्रत्याशी घोषित किया था, अब पूर्व मंत्री विनोद शर्मा अखाड़े में उतर आए हैं। रविवार को पुराने वर्करों के साथ मॉडल टाउन स्थित आवास पर चर्चा के बाद शर्मा बोले-शहर के हालात अच्छे नहीं है, सुधारने पड़ेंगे।

किसी पार्टी से संबंध नहीं है, हमारी अपनी पार्टी लड़ेगी। भाजपा व कांग्रेस से समझौते की संभावना नहीं। सभी 20 वार्डों में तैयारी है। शहर में कई दिनों से पत्नी शक्ति शर्मा के होर्डिंग लगने से चर्चाएं जोर पकड़ रहीं थी कि शर्मा उन्हें मेयर के चुनाव में उतार सकते हैं।

इस पर पूछे गए सवाल पर बोले-ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। अभी 22 नवंबर तक प्रत्याशियों से आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं। 11 सदस्यीय कमेटी फैसला लेगी कि उम्मीदवार कौन होगा। मौके पर बलजीत साहनी, विशाल राणा, कुलदीप सिंह, हरफूल सिंह, गुलाब सिंह, बलदेव सिंह, अरुण गर्ग, बलजीत सिंह, तेजपाल मंंगा मौजूद थे।

कांग्रेस का हाथ छूटने के बाद से राजनीतिक सफलता नहीं
2005 व 2009 में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर सिटी से विधायक बने शर्मा ने 2014 के विधानसभा चुनाव से छह माह पहले हरियाणा जनचेतना पार्टी बना ली थी। फिर कुलदीप बिश्नोई की हरियाणा जनहित कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन में चुनाव लड़ा। खुद सिटी से लड़े और पत्नी शक्ति शर्मा को कालका सीट से उतारा था। दोनों हार गए थे।

2019 के विस चुनाव में अंत तक सस्पेंस बनाए रखा। 29 सितंबर 2019 को मुकुट पैलेस में वर्कर मीटिंग में कोई एलान करने की बजाय चुपचाप चुनाव से दूर हो गए थे।

पूर्व मंत्री के सामने 3 बड़ी चुनौतियां

  • पुरानी टीम बिखर चुकी है। पूर्व मेयर रमेश मल समेत कई बड़े चेहरे भाजपा के साथ नजर आते हैं।
  • 2019 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी पूर्व मंत्री ने सक्रियता दिखाने के बाद समर्थकों को सस्पेंस में छोड़ा था।
  • राजनीतिक तौर पर लंबे समय बाद सक्रिय नजर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि लॉकडाउन के दौरान उनकी टीम ने फोगिंग की व सेनिटाइजर बांटे।

फिर आईएमटी रागः सरकार ने वादा किया था, एक साल बीत गया पूर्व मंत्री शर्मा ने कहा कि शहर में नौकरियां नहीं हैं। इंडस्ट्रियल मॉडल टाउनशिप (आईएमटी) से हजारों नौकरियां आ सकती हैं। भाजपा सरकार ने वादा किया था लेकिन एक साल तो निकल गया है। भाजपा सरकार या विधायक का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि शहर के हालात अच्छे नहीं। शहर के लोग सफाई चाहते हैं। पार्कों पर कब्जे नहीं होने चाहिए।

भाजपा का सियासी वार

जो कभी-कभी अम्बाला में छुट्टी मनाने आता हो, उस पर जनता क्या भरोसा करे: सचदेवा
अम्बाला सिटी. विधायक असीम गोयल की तरफ से तो कोई अधिकारिक प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई लेकिन भाजपा के सिटी विधानसभा हलके के संयोजक एडवोकेट संदीप सचदेवा ने कहा कि विनोद शर्मा हार के डर से विधानसभा के चुनाव से भाग गए थे। अब अपने वफादार साथियों या दूसरी पार्टी से जिनको टिकट नहीं मिलेगा, उन्हें बहला-फुसलाकर फिर से राजनीतिक दुकान सजाने का सपना देख रहे हैं।

सचदेवा ने कहा कि 10 साल तक विधायक रहते शर्मा ने अम्बाला को चंडीगढ़ बनाने के सपने दिखाए थे। शहर में न कोई चौक बना, न सड़कें-गलियां। बस स्टैंड की जगह पर भी कुछ लोग कब्जा करना चाहते थे। नगर निगम के चुनाव में न तो नौकरियां लगनी हैं और न ही नौकरियां आनी हैं।

निगम की व्यवस्था शहर को साफ सुथरा रखने की है। जो व्यक्ति कभी-कभी अम्बाला में छुट्टी मनाने आता हो, उस पर जनता क्या भरोसा करे। उल्लेखनीय है कि सचदेवा की पत्नी शैलजा सचदेवा भी भाजपा में मेयर टिकट की दावेदार हैं।

पूर्व मंत्री निर्मल पूर्व मंत्री विनोद

  • दोनों करीब 40 साल कांग्रेस में रहे हैं।
  • शर्मा ने 2014 में कांग्रेस छोड़ अपनी पार्टी बनाई तो निर्मल ने 2019 के चुनाव में अपना फ्रंट।
  • दोनों कुमारी सैलजा पर निशाना साधते रहे हैं। शर्मा की सैलजा से आईएमटी के मसले पर बिगड़ी थी, तो निर्मल की टिकट को लेकर।
  • अब निर्मल और विनोद शर्मा दोनों ही अम्बाला सिटी हलके में वर्चस्व की लड़ाई में प्रतिद्वंद्वी हैं और असल नजर अगले विधानसभा चुनाव पर है।
