  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  • Vinod Sharma's Income And Movable Assets Plummeted After Losing The Election, Yet The Sharma Couple Is The Richest Among All The Candidates

नगर निगम चुनाव:चुनाव हारने के बाद विनोद शर्मा की आय व चल संपत्ति घटी, फिर भी शर्मा दंपती सभी प्रत्याशियों में सबसे अमीर

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • पति से ज्यादा अमीर हैं भाजपा की वंदना व फ्रंट की अमीषा
  • कांग्रेस की मीना अग्रवाल ने तो पति के संस्थानों को उधार दे रखा

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम में मेयर पद की पांचों प्रमुख प्रत्याशी करोड़पति हैं। नामांकन पत्रों के साथ भरे संपत्ति ब्योरे के मुताबिक सबसे ज्यादा अमीर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री विनोद शर्मा की पत्नी शक्ति रानी शर्मा हैं। शर्मा दंपती के पास 100 करोड़ की चल संपत्ति है। दूसरे नंबर पर कांग्रेस की मीना अग्रवाल हैं। जिन्होंने अपनी वार्षिक आय करीब 15 लाख दिखाई है। उन्होंने पति व परिवार के होटल संस्थानों को करोड़ों का उधार दे रखा है। भाजपा की वंदना शर्मा की आय व संपत्ति पति से ज्यादा है।

शक्ति रानी शर्मा ने 2014 में कालका हलके से विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा था। उस नामांकन पत्र में खुद की जो वार्षिक आय दिखाई थी, उसके मुकाबले 6 साल बाद अब उनकी आय आधी रह गई है। जबकि पति विनोद शर्मा की आय तो करीब 10 गुणा कम हो गई है। विधानसभा के नामांकन में शक्ति ने 2013-14 की वार्षिक आय 33.64 लाख दिखाई थी और मेयर के नामांकन में वर्ष 2019-20 की आय 16.17 लाख दिखाई है। तब विनोद शर्मा की वार्षिक आय 1.45 करोड़ थी जो अब 15.47 लाख दिखाई है। सोना तब भी 1 किलो 669 ग्राम दिखाया था लेकिन तब उसकी कीमत 49 लाख थी जो अब 80 लाख हो गई है।

विनोद शर्मा के पास तब भी 200 ग्राम सोना, 15 लाख के कीमती नग व 5 लाख की घड़ियां थी, जो अब भी हैं। तब उनके नाम कोई गाड़ी नहीं थी। दिलचस्प है कि विनोद शर्मा के पास 6 साल पहले करीब 116 करोड़ रुपए की चल संपत्ति थी जो अब 82 करोड़ रह गई है। जबकि शक्ति के पास तब 11.44 करोड़ की चल संपत्ति थी जो अब 16.45 करोड़ है। विनोद शर्मा की अचल संपत्ति जरूर 24 करोड़ से बढ़कर 31 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। विनोद शर्मा 2005 व 2009 में अम्बाला सिटी से कांग्रेस विधायक रहे। दिलचस्प है कि 2014 के नामांकन में शक्ति रानी शर्मा ने शैक्षणिक योग्यता के कॉलम में जबलपुर के जोसेफ कान्वेंट गर्ल्स स्कूल से 1970 में सीनियर कैंब्रिज दिखाया था। अब मेयर के नामांकन में 1969 में इसी स्कूल से 10वीं दिखाया है।

