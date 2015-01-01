पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेंडर हाेगा रि-काॅल:रिवर साइड स्कूल से करधान तक राेड बनने का इंतजार हाेगा और लंबा, एक ही एजेंसी ने दिखाई रुचि

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
करधान-ब्राह्मण माजरा का अधर में छाेड़ा निर्माण कार्य।
  • सीवरेज के लिए 2 साल पहले उखाड़ी गई थी सड़क, 4 गांव और 7 कॉलोनियों के लाेग हाे रहे परेशान

जगाधरी राेड पर डीएवी रिवर साइड स्कूल के सामने से गांव करधान तक अमरुत प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सीवरेज लाइन डालने बाद रोड बनने का इंतजार अभी लंबा हाे सकता है। क्योंकि, पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से लगाए गए डेढ़ करोड़ के इस टेंडर में केवल एक ही एजेंसी ने रुचि रुचि दिखाई। इसलिए पीडब्ल्यूडी टेंडर को रि-कॉल करेगा। रोड न बनने से 2 साल से 4 गांवाें और 7 कॉलोनियों के लोग परेशान हैं।

नगर परिषद सीमा के गांव खोजकीपुर, नग्गल, करधान, ब्राह्मण माजरा, पूजा विहार, प्रभु प्रेम पुरम, समता विहार, प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी, प्रभु प्रेम पुरम ईस्ट समेत अन्य कॉलोनियों के बीच से होकर गुजरने वाली यह मुख्य रोड है जो कैंट-साहा नेशनल हाईवे से जुड़ती है। इसके अलावा संभालखा, केसरी, दुखेड़ी, चुड़ियाला और चुड़ियाली की जनता भी यहीं से होकर गुजरती है। दो साल पहले नगर परिषद ने यहां सीवरेज लाइन डालने का काम शुरू किया था।

करधान में पीर बाबा की दरगाह के पास से शुरू हुआ यह काम गांव नग्गल और नग्गल से सलारहेड़ी तक मानसून सीजन से पहले पूरा हो चुका है। इसके बाद नग्गल से खोजकीपुर और खोजकीपुर से डीएवी रिवर साइड स्कूल के सामने तक सीवरेज की मेन पाइपलाइन डालने काम दो माह पहले पूरा हुआ है। इस रोड को डेढ़ करोड़ की लागत से बनाने के लिए नगर परिषद ने पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर अम्बाला कैंट के अकाउंट में पैसा जमा करा दिया था। इसी आधार पर पीडब्ल्यूडी ने टेंडर लगाया था।

राेड पर टूटे मैनहाेल से हादसों का डर, स्ट्रीट लाइट भी खराब
करधान गांव के साथ-साथ कई जगह पर सीवरेज के मैनहाेल मुख्य रोड और लिंक रोड पर टूटे पड़े हैं और स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब होने से अंधेरा रहता है। ऐसे में यहां हादसा किसी राहगीर की जान ले सकता है। यहां पर ट्रैफिक एक साइड ही चलता है।

कोर्ट केस की आड़ में छोड़ दिया पुल का निर्माण
करधान से गांव ब्राह्मण माजरा के बीच डेढ़ करोड़ की लागत से एक पुल का निर्माण कार्य कोर्ट केस की आड़ में पीडब्ल्यूडी का ठेकेदार जानबूझ कर लटका रहा है और अधिकारी ठेकेदार पर पूरी तरह से मेहरबानी दिखा रहे हैं। ठेकेदार पर कोई जुर्माना भी नहीं किया गया है। पुल के एक छोर से सड़क ब्राह्मण माजरा और दूसरी छोर से करधान गांव तक है। यहां पर जमीन का विवाद था। निशानदेही के बाद विवाद निपट चुका है। पुल के दोनों छोर पर रोड का निर्माण भी नए टेंडर से होगा।

रिवर साइड स्कूल से करधान और ब्राह्मण माजरा रोड बनाने का टेंडर लगाया गया था, लेकिन एक एजेंसी ने ही सड़क बनाने के लिए अप्लाई किया है। इसलिए टेंडर का रि-कॉल किया जाएगा। टेंडर लगने के बाद ही सड़क को बनाने का काम शुरू होगा। निशांत सिलवानिया, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर अम्बाला कैंट।

