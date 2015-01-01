पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मास्क न लगाने वालों के बहाने:एक महिला सिफारिश के लिए करने लगी फोन तो दूसरी बोली- एलर्जी हो जाती है, युवक को पकड़ा तो कहने लगा- ‘कैश नहीं है गूगल पे करूं

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
सिटी की कपड़ा मार्केट में चाैकी नंबर दाे के इंचार्ज टीम के साथ पहुंचे और बिना जाम खुलवाए लौट गए।

महिला थाना पुलिस ने 8 दिन फिर सिटी कपड़ा मार्केट में मास्क न पहनने वालाें के चालान काटे। मार्केट में काफी भीड़ रहती है। शनिवार काे देखने काे मिला कि ज्यादातर महिलाएं, युवक-युवतियां मास्क नहीं लगा रहे। अगर मास्क लगाया भी है ताे गले के नीचे लटका रखा है। महिला पुलिस ने एसएचओ सुनीता ढाका के नेतृत्व में जब चालान काटने शुरू किए गए ताे मार्केट में महिलाएं चुन्नी से मुंह ढकने लगी और लाेग रूमाल या जेब से मास्क निकालकर लगाने लगे।

पुलिस ने जब लाेगाें के चालान किए ताे कई लाेगाें के पास 500 रुपए कैश नहीं था। इसी दाैरान एक युवक कहने लगा कि उसके पास कैश नहीं है, गूगल पे करूं क्या? पैसे नहीं हाेने पर युवक काफी देर खड़ा रहा। एक महिला ने कहा कि उसे मास्क लगाने से एलर्जी हाे जाती है। एक महिला ने उन्हें छाेड़ने के लिए फाेन पर सिफारिश लगवाई, मगर पुलिस नहीं मानी। एक युवक ने खुद काे पुलिस वाले का रिश्तेदार बताया। एक महिला के पास मास्क नहीं था। पुलिस काे देखते ही मास्क खरीद लिया।

ये लापरवाही कहीं आप पर भारी न पड़ जाए

काेराेना केस की रफ्तार दाेबारा तेज हाे गई है। त्याेहारी सीजन के बाद फिर से केस बढ़ने शुरू हाे गए हैं। मगर इसके बावजूद भी ज्यादातर लाेग मास्क नहीं लगा रहे और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमाें काे भी ताेड़ रहे हैं।

चाैकी नंबर-2 पुलिस खड़ी देखती रही और लग गया जाम

जब महिला थाना पुलिस चालान काट रही थी। तभी चाैकी नंबर दाे पुलिस भी माैके पर पहुंच गई। देखते ही देखते मार्केट में जाम लगा गया। मगर चाैकी नंबर दाे पुलिस जाम खुलवाने की बजाए खड़ी देखती रही। थाेड़ी देर बाद पुलिस वहां से चली गई। मार्केट में ग्राहक बिना मास्क के पहुंच रहे हैं। जिससे काेराेना केस बढ़ने का खतरा बना हुआ है।

