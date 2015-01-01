पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी मामला:लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो बहरीन की कंपनी में नौकरी की पोस्ट देख किया आवेदन, गंवाए 3.25 लाख रुपए

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
जम्मू में एयरटेल कंपनी के बतौर वरिष्ठ अभियंता कैंट में निर्मल विहार निवासी निकुंज चड्‌ढा की लॉकडाउन में नौकरी चली गई। जब साेशल मीडिया पर नौकरी की पोस्ट देखकर आवेदन किया तो 3.25 लाख की धोखाधड़ी हो गई। कैंट थाना पुलिस ने निकुंज की शिकायत पर धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है। निकुंज ने बताया कि वह जम्मू में एयरटेल कंपनी में वरिष्ठ अभियंता के रूप में काम कर रहा था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद घर से काम कर रहा था। इसी बीच उसकी नौकरी चली गई।

23 जून को उसने साेशल मीडिया पर बहरीन कंट्री ऑफ ऑप्टिकल केबल और मोबाइल कंपनी में जॉब की पोस्ट देखी। पोस्ट में दिए मोबाइल नंबर पर उसने आवेदन भेजा और फोन पर बात की तो बताया कि वह एनबीएफसी कंपनी में काम करते हैं और अलग-अलग कंपनियों में जॉब दिलाने दिलाते हैं। आरोपी नितिन कुमार और रंजन कुमार ने उन्हें लालच दिया कि उन्हें 16.68 लाख के सालाना पैकेज पर चिरायु कंपनी में नौकरी दिला देंगे। आरोपियों ने उससे 3500, 7500, 15 हजार की रकम अलग-अलग समय में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक नोएडा में धर्मेंद्र सिंह के खाते में जमा करवाई।

यह राशि मेडिकल चेकअप, होटल बुकिंग के भुगतान के नाम से लिए गए। इस तरह से उससे कुल 3.25 लाख रुपए जमा कराए गए। अगस्त में उसे बोला कि दिल्ली सरकार लोगों को कोरोना वायरस की महामारी के कारण आने-जाने की अनुमति नहीं दे रही है, इसलिए 24 अगस्त तक जाॅइनिंग को स्थगित कर दिया गया। बहरीन सरकार भी अनुमति नहीं दे रही है। इसके बाद 5 से 9 सितंबर के बीच बहरीन में नौकरी करने के लिए भेज देने की बात कही गई। इसके बाद आरोपियों का मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ हो गया। शिकायतकर्ता का कहना है कि आरोपी नितिन एनबीएफसी कंपनी मुंबई में काम करता है और दूसरा आरोपी रंजन चिरायु कंपनी में काम करता है और तीसरा आरोपी रियाज दिल्ली में रहता है।

