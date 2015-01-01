पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • When The Vegetable Seller Created A Ruckus At Nape Gate, The Street Vendors Who Came In Support Said Naap Picks Up Their Goods And Sells Them.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर परिषद के गेट पर हंगामा:सब्जी विक्रेता ने नप गेट पर हंगामा किया तो समर्थन में आए रेहड़ी वाले बोले- नप उनका सामान उठा बेच देती है

अम्बाला8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अम्बाला | हंगामा करने वाले सब्जी विक्रेता का सामान हिल रोड तक लेकर जाने के लिए छोड़ी गई जब्त रेहड़ी।

नगर परिषद व पुलिस टीम ने शनिवार सुबह हिल राेड पर सब्जी की फड़ी लगाने वाले भोरी की मंडी निवासी रमेश कुमार की छतरी और फट्टे जब्त कर लिए। इसके विराेध में नगर परिषद के गेट पर 5:30 घंटे तक हंगामा चला। नप व पुलिस की कार्रवाई के आधे घंटे बाद 11 बजे सब्जी विक्रेता रमेश सारी सब्जियां लेकर नप के गेट पर पहुंचा और गोभी, पालक, शलगम को बिखेरकर लेट गया और रोना शुरू कर दिया।

रेंट ब्रांच के अस्थाई क्लर्क सुरेंद्र राणा पर आरोप लगाया कि किसी के कहने पर तीसरी बार छत्तरी व फट्टे जब्त किए और दुकान की सब्जी फेंकी है। जब रोका तो मारपीट की गई। रमेश को उसके बेटे शंकर ने कई बार उठाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन रमेश ने विरोध जारी रखा। रमेश ने रोते हुए कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन नप के साथ मिलकर गरीब आदमी को मेहनत करके सब्जी बेचने नहीं देना चाहती। बेटे से कहा कि पुलिस सब्जी बेचने में साथ नहीं देगी, बल्कि अफीम, गांजा, चरस और जुआ के काम में पूरा साथ देगी।

इसलिए तुम भी सब्जी बेचनी बंद कर दाे। रमेश के समर्थन में कई सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने नप-पुलिस की कार्रवाई का विरोध किया। रमेश दोपहर 2:18 बजे नप की सरकारी जिप्सी और 2:20 बजे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के आगे भी लेटे। सरकारी गाड़ी से उतरे अस्थाई क्लर्क सुरेंद्र राणा से सब्जी वालों के साथ नोकझोंक भी हुई। क्लर्क ने पक्ष रखा कि सचिव राजेश कुमार के आदेश थे, इसलिए कार्रवाई की है। किसी से मारपीट नहीं की। उन्होंने सब्जी विक्रेताओं के सभी आरोपों को झूठा बताया। कार्यालय में होने के बावजूद नप ईओ विनोद नेहरा ने इस मामले में हस्तक्षेप नहीं किया। इनेलो नेता ओंकार सिंह और अस्थाई क्लर्क सुरेंद्र राणा अलग से जाकर उनसे मिले।

शनिवार शाम 4:15 बजे एसएचओ विजय कुमार नप कार्यालय में पहुंचे। 3 दिन पहले श्याम लाल यादव की जब्त रेहड़ी इसलिए छोड़ी गई ताकि हंगामा करने वाले रमेश की सब्जी को उठाकर हिल रोड तक पहुंचाया जा सके। रमेश ने बताया कि उन्हें आश्वासन दिया है कि हिल रोड पर जाकर सब्जी बेच सकते हाे। आगे से उन्हें तंग नहीं किया जाएगा। इसलिए विरोध बंद किया है।

सब्जी विक्रेता दीपक ने कहा कि कुछ माह पहले एक नई और दूसरी पुरानी रेहड़ी अस्थाई क्लर्क सुरेंद्र ने पकड़ी थी। परिषद में आकर रेहड़ियां वापस भी मांगी, लेकिन नहीं दी गई। कुछ माह के बाद उनकी दोनों रेहड़ियां बेच दी गई। एक रेहड़ी 8800 रुपए की बनवाई थी। कामधंधा बंद होने से फ्रूट के आढ़तियों को 60 हजार की उधारी देनी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें