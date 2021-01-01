पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:महिला ने सुसाइड नाेट भेज कहा- पति के बिना मर जाऊंगी, अदालत में बाेली- मायके में रहूंगी

नारायणगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • डेढ़ महीने पहले प्रेम विवाह करने वाली महिला के नारायणगढ़ कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर पुलिस ने डेढ़ महीने पहले प्रेम विवाह करने वाली महिला के दोबारा अदालत में बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं। हालांकि इस बार भी विवाहिता ने परिजनों के साथ रहने की बात कही है।

गांव लाहा के गुरमीत सिंह ने वीरवार को अपने वकील सुखविंद्र नारा की मार्फत हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी। याचिका में कहा कि उसकी पत्नी ने मोबाइल पर सुसाइड नोट भेजा है कि वह उसके बिना नहीं रह सकती। उसके परिजन नहीं मान रहे हैं, इसलिए वह सुसाइड करने जा रही है।

हाईकोर्ट ने तुरंत एसपी अम्बाला को आदेश जारी कर कहा कि लड़की के घर सीनियर पुलिस अधिकारी को भेजा जाए। उसकी जान को खतरा है। उसे तुरंत अदालत के सामने पेश किया जाए। याचिका में कहा गया कि यह अंतरजातीय विवाह है। हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद विवाहिता के दोबारा बयान करवाए गए हैं। बयान में विवाहिता ने कहा कि वह अपनी मर्जी से मायके में रहना चाहती है। उस पर कोई जबरदस्ती नहीं की जा रही है।

यह है मामला : 12 दिसंबर को गांव लाहा के गुरमीत ने युवती से प्रेम विवाह किया था। हाईकोर्ट ने नवदंपति को सुरक्षा दी। गुरमीत पत्नी को लेकर में मौसी के घर रहने लगा था। 24 दिसंबर काे विवाहिता के परिजन फतेहपुर 126 गांव पहुंचे और लड़की ले गए। गुरमीत ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि उससे मारपीट की गई और पत्नी का अपहरण किया गया। पुलिस ने विवाहिता के परिजनों पर केस दर्ज किया था। पुलिस ने 25 दिसंबर को विवाहिता के 164 के बयान नारायणगढ़ अदालत के सामने करवाए थे। जिसके बाद उसे परिजनों के साथ भेज दिया गया था।

