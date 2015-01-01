पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंट में नप ने तो सूचना नहीं दी:यमुनानगर पीडब्ल्यूडी ने बताया-डिवाइडर के लिए सड़क 50 फुट चौड़ी होना जरूरी

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
  • इनेलो नेता ओंकार ने 2 जनवरी 2019 को कैंट नगर परिषद से मांगी थी ये जानकारी

अम्बाला कैंट के तंग बाजारों की सड़कों पर भी डिवाइडर क्यों और किसके आदेश से बनाए गए? डिवाइडर बनाने के लिए सड़क की कितनी चौड़ाई होनी चाहिए? ऐसे ही सवालों पर लगाई गई आरटीआई का नगर परिषद ने एक साल 10 महीने बाद भी जवाब नहीं दिया है। वहीं, यमुनानगर पीडब्ल्यूडी से जवाब मिला है कि नियमों के मुताबिक डिवाइडर बनाने के लिए सड़क की न्यूनतम चौड़ाई 14 मीटर से अधिक यानी लगभग 50 फुट होनी चाहिए।

अम्बाला कैंट नगर परिषद में 2 जनवरी 2019 को सूचना के अधिकार के तहत आवेदन करने वाले इनेलो नेता ओंकार सिंह ने कहा कि राय मार्केट में सड़क करीब 40 फुट, कबाड़ी बाजार में 36 फुट, हलवाई बाजार में 38 फुट, सदर बाजार में 42 फुट, सब्जी मंडी, मच्छी मोहल्ला, हाथीखाना मन्दिर के पास और सेवा समिति स्कूल के सामने 50 फुट से कम है। ओंकार सिंह ने कहा कि आरटीआई में सूचना के लिए कई बार एमई से मिल चुके हैं। राज्य सूचना आयोग ने भी सूचना उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश दिया है। कबाड़ी बाजार की तंग सड़क पर बना डिवाइडर आधा गायब हो चुका है।

यह जानकारी मांगी गई थी कैंट नप से

  • कैंट के बाजारों में बने डिवाइडर का ठेका किसको दिया गया।
  • कितने ठेकेदारों ने निवेदन किया था।
  • नियमानुसार कम से कम कितनी चौड़ी सड़क पर डिवाइडर बन सकता है।
  • यह डिवाइडर किस अधिकारी या नेता के कहने पर बनाए गए।
  • डिवाइडर बनाने से पहले इनकी उपयुक्तता बारे क्या कोई सर्वे किया।
  • कितनी सड़कों पर डिवाइडर बनाए गए और कहां-कहां बनने बाकी हैं।
  • इनके बनने पर कितना खर्च आया।
  • अब तक कितने डिवाइडर टूट चुके, मरम्मत की जिम्मेदारी किसकी है।
