ग्रहों की स्थिति में फेरबदल:कल सूर्य ग्रहण व 21 दिसंबर काे शनि गुरु का एक ही डिग्री में पृथ्वी के नजदीक आना बना रहा अद्भुत याेग

अम्बाला20 मिनट पहले
  • शाम 7:03 बजे से 12:30 तक रहेगा ग्रहण, अगला सूर्य ग्रहण 10 जून 2021 में कंकण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा

साल 2020 का आखिरी महीना दिसंबर ग्रहों के लिहाज से बेहद खास होने जा रहा है। इस महीने ग्रहों की स्थिति में भारी फेरबदल होगा। 4 बड़े ग्रह सूर्य, मंगल, बुध व शुक्र राशि परिवर्तन करने वाले हैं। ज्योतिषी गिरीश आहूजा ने बताया 14 दिसंबर को सूर्य ग्रहण का लगना व 21 दिसंबर को शनि गुरु का एक ही डिग्री में पृथ्वी के इतने नजदीक आना अद्भुत याेग बना रहा है।

इन 4 ग्रहों की स्थिति में परिवर्तन सूर्य ग्रहण एवं शनि गुरु का मकर राशि में एक समान डिग्री में भ्रमण करना दुनिया के सभी हिस‍सों में बड़े बदलाव ला सकता है। यह सूर्य ग्रहण साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। इसके बाद अगला सूर्य ग्रहण 10 जून 2021 में कंकण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। पंचांग के अनुसार 14 दिसंबर मार्गशीर्ष अमावस्या सोमवार को खग्रास सूर्य ग्रहण लगने जा रहा है। यह सूर्य ग्रहण मिथुन लग्न वृश्चिक राशि ज्येष्ठा नक्षत्र जल तत्व की राशि 28 डिग्री गण्डात में घटित होगा। ग्रहण रात 7 बजकर 3 मिनट से शुरू हाेकर रात 12:30 तक समाप्त हाेगा।

ज्योतिषी के अनुसार रात में लगने के कारण यह ग्रहण भारत में नहीं दिखाई देगा। मगर इसका प्रभाव प्रत्येक राशियों एवं मानव जीवन पर अवश्य पड़ता है। ग्रहण जिस लग्न राशि और नक्षत्र पर लगता है उन लग्न राशि और नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोगों पर इसका सबसे ज्यादा प्रभाव पड़ता है। इसलिए सूर्य ग्रहण के समय जाप मंत्र का उच्चारण करना चाहिए। सूर्य ग्रहण के दौरान वृश्चिक राशि में 5 ग्रह सूर्य, चंद्रमा, बुध, शुक्र, और केतु मौजूद रहेंगे। इनमें से 4 ग्रह चंद्र, बुध, सूर्य व केतु ज्येष्ठा नक्षत्र में होंगे।

ग्रहण का ये रहेगा राशियाें पर असर

मेष : इस ग्रहण का प्रभाव 8वें भाव में होगा। इसलिए चोट दुर्घटना से बचें, स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। रिश्तों पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है। यात्रा के संकेत बनते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वृषभ : पति-पत्नी में अनबन व विवाद हो सकता है। पिता के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। स्थान परिवर्तन के योग बनते हैं व विदेश यात्रा से बचें। मिथुन : प्रभाव 6वें भाव में हाे रहा है। रुकावटों के साथ काम बनेंगे। वाद-विवाद से बचें। आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होगा। ऐसा कोई कार्य न करें जिससे बदनामी हो। कर्क : जातकाें के करियर में उतार-चढ़ाव आ सकते हैं। विद्यार्थियों के लिए समय अच्छा होगा। मन परेशान हो सकता है। खान-पान का ध्यान रखें पाचन शक्ति बिगड़ सकती है। सिंह : इस महीने में अगर कोई वाहन या लोन की सोच रहे हैं तो उन्हें टाल दें। पैसे के लेन-देन से बचें। माता के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। जमीन से संबंधित कोई कार्य न करें। कन्या : छाेटे भाई-बहन व पड़ाेसियाें से वाद-विवाद से बचें। वाणी पर संयम रखें। कोई छोटी यात्रा हो सकती है। तुला : मां का स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। विवाह के प्रस्ताव बनते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। आंख और पेट संबंधित रोग हो सकते हैं। वृश्चिक : सूर्यग्रहण लग रहा है। यदि आपका जेष्ठा नक्षत्र हो तो आपको सावधान रहना चाहिए। ग्रहण के समय मंत्रों का जाप करना चाहिए। आने वाले समय में जीवन में बदलाव होगा। धनु : मानसिक तनाव हो सकता है। सिर और कमर में दर्द रह सकता है। आर्थिक स्थिति में उतार-चढ़ाव होगा। इस समय कोई भी लोन न लें। मकर : तनाव से बचें। स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। व्यापार करने वाले व्यापारियों को लाभ होगा। स्टूडेंट्स को सफलता मिलेगी। कुंभ : जीवन में बड़े बदलाव हाेने के संकेत िदखाई दे रहे हैं। विदेशाें से लाभ हाेगा। रिलेशनशिप में उतार-चढ़ाव आ सकते हैं। मीन : जातकाें काे ध्यान रखना हाेगा। बदनामी हाे सकती है। स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से पेट का ध्यान रखें। धार्मिक उत्सव में जाने का मौका मिलेगा।

