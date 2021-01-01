पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:टोल पर फिर आंदोलन ने पकड़ा जोर, धरने पर कलाकारों ने रागनियों से किसानों में भरा जोश

पिहोवा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थाना टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठे किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
थाना टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।
  • थाना टोल प्लाजा पर पुराने रंग में लौटा किसान आंदोलन, फिर दिल्ली जाने लगीं ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियां

थाना टोल प्लाजा पर किसान आंदोलन फिर पुराने रंगत में लौट आया है। आसपास के गांवों से किसान एक बार से फिर से टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचने शुरू हो गए हैं। शुक्रवार को लंगर सेवा भी दोबारा से शुरू हो गई। यही नहीं रागिनियों के साथ किसानों में खूब जोश भरा।

बता दें कि थाना टोल पर गुरुवार को पुलिस किसानों को हटाने पहुंची थी लेकिन किसान टस से मस नहीं हुए। हालांकि 26 जनवरी के बाद यहां किसानों की संख्या कम हुई थी। किसानों ने बताया कि अधिकांश किसान खुद भी दिल्ली परेड में गए हुए थे। अब दिल्ली परेड में जाने वाले अधिकांश किसान लौट आए हैं लेकिन जो पहले से वहां हैं, वे अभी सिंघू बाॅर्डर पर ही जमे हुए हैं। उधर, टोल कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि टोल प्लाजा पर पूरी तरह शांति व्यवस्था कायम है। वाहन चालकों से कोई टोल नहीं लिया जा रहा है।

दोबारा पकड़ रहा आंदोलन जोर| शुक्रवार को किसानों का आंदाेलन एक बार फिर से जोर पकड़ता दिखाई दिया। किसानों में इस बात का गुस्सा भी साफ दिखाई दे रहा है कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदाेलन को कुचलने का प्रयास किया। कहा कि शांतिपूर्वक आंदाेलन करने का देश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को हक है।

दिल्ली उपद्रव के बाद घटने लगी थी तादाद, थाना टोल प्लाजा फिर पहुंचने लगे किसान

पुलिस डटी, शांति बनाए रखने को धरने पर रागनियां

पूर्व मंत्री जसविंद्र संधू के बेटे जसतेज संधू ने बताया कि थाना टोल प्लाजा पर यदि किसानों पर सरकार ने अत्याचार करने का प्रयास किया व शांति भंग करने का प्रयास किया तो सभी गांवों के किसान मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे। कई दिन बाद आज लंगर फिर से चला दिया गया और चाय-नाश्ते का प्रबंध कर दिया गया। किसानों रागनियों धरने पर किसानों में जोश भरने का काम किया गया। पुलिस भी मुस्तैदी से आंदोलन स्थल पर पहले की तरह डटी हुई है।

दिल्ली कूच, आस-पास के गांवों से किसान फिर रवाना

पिछले तीन दिनों से जहां दिल्ली से आने वाली ट्राॅलियों का सिलसिला चल रहा था। वहीं शुक्रवार को काफी संख्या में पंजाब व जिले के गांवों से फिर से किसान दिल्ली कूच करते दिखे। कई ट्राॅलियां नेशनल हाइवे व दूसरे मार्गों पर नजर आई। दिल्ली जा रहे पटियाला वासी सतनाम व देवेंद्र ने कहा कि वे पहले भी तीन दिन बाॅर्डर पर लगा कर आए थे। अब फिर से साथियों के साथ आंदोलन में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं।

