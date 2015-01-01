पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिहोवा:सरस्वती का विकास सरकार का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट, इसे पूरा करने में नहीं छोड़ी जाएगी कसर : धुम्मन सिंह

पिहोवाएक घंटा पहले
सरस्वती हेरिटेज बोर्ड के वाइस चेयरमैन धुम्मन सिंह किरमिच ने कहा कि सरस्वती तीर्थ का विकास करके यहां श्रद्धा व पर्यटन का केंद्र स्थापित करना सरकार का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट है। इसे पूरा करने के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। पहले चरण में प्रांची तीर्थ लेकर मुख्य सरस्वती तक पूर्नजीवित किया गया। इसके बाद अब ब्रह्मयोनि तीर्थ तक जीर्णोद्धार का कार्य जारी है। धुम्मन भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बोल रहे थे।

इससे पूर्व अनाज मंडी में भाजपा नेता तरणदीप सिंह वड़ैच के कार्यालय में चेयरमैन ने कहा कि तीर्थ में बहता जल लाने के साथ साथ इसका विकास व सफाई का प्लान भी तैयार किया जाएगा। अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरस्वती महोत्सव को भी भव्य रूप देने के लिए लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आदि बद्री से लेकर पिहोवा तक रास्ते में सरस्वती तट पर पड़ने वाले कई गांवों को भी पर्यटन व श्रद्धा की दृष्टि से विकसित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने ऐतिहासिक गुरुद्वारा बाऊली साहिब में भी माथा टेककर संगत से मुलाकात की।

किरमिच ने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से सरस्वती तीर्थ पर प्राचीन कालीन पुल को तोड़कर नए पुल का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया है। इस प्राचीन कालीन पुल की खुदाई के समय प्राचीन कालीन ईंटे मिली है। इन इंटों के इतिहास को जानने के लिए भारतीय पुरातत्व विभाग के पास भेजा जाएगा। इस विभाग की रिपोर्ट आने पर इंटों के काल की सही जानकारी मिल पाएगी धुम्मन सिंह किरमिच ने पिहोवा सरस्वती तीर्थ के पुल के निर्माण कार्य का जायजा लिया। इससे पहले उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन सिंह किरमिच और पिहोवा के अन्य भाजपा नेताओं ने खुदाई स्थल को देखा।

इस दौरान प्राचीन काल की इंटों को देखकर सभी लोग आश्चर्य चकित रह गए। इन इंटों के साईज और विशेष स्वरुप के साथ-साथ इंटों के काल की जांच के लिए कुछ इंटों को एकत्रित किया गया और इनको भारतीय पुरातत्व विभाग के पास भेजा जाएगा। धरोहर विकास बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष ने बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि पुराणों और ग्रंथों के अनुसार पिहोवा सरस्वती तीर्थ महाभारत काल से भी प्राचीन तीर्थ है। इस निर्माण कार्य को शुरू करवाने के लिए हरियाणा के खेलमंत्री संदीप सिंह का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। उनके प्रयासों से पिहोवा सरस्वती तीर्थ को नया स्वरूप मिल पाएगा और इस पुल को भी हैरिटेज लुक दी जाएगी। मौके पर राकेश पुरोहित, चिरंजीव गर्ग, युधिष्ठिर बहल, जय सिंह पाल, रमेश वर्मा, सतपाल गढ़ी रोड़ान, जगपाल सिंह अजैब, तेजेंद्र खैहरा गोल्डी, सतीश सिंगला, अर्जुन त्यागी, विक्की वर्मा, रत्न सिंह खेड़ी व सह मीडिया प्रभारी रविंद्र सिंह आदि अनेक कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

