मांग:पटवारी और एडीओ एसोसिएशन ने मांगों को लेकर खेलमंत्री को सौंपा ज्ञापन

पिहोवा4 घंटे पहले
  • बाेले- पटवारियों का वेतनमान दूसरे विभागों के कर्मचारियों की अपेक्षा कम

राजस्व विभाग में कार्यरत पटवारियों ने वेतनमान की वृद्धि की मांग को लेकर प्रधान नरेश कुमार कानूनगो की अध्यक्षता में खेलमंत्री संदीप सिंह को ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल पटवारियों ने कहा कि वर्ष 2011 से पहले पटवारी की योग्यता मैट्रिक होती थी, लेकिन सरकार ने पटवारी के पद को एक अहम जिम्मेदारी का पद मानते हुए शैक्षणिक योग्यता मैट्रिक से बढ़ाकर स्नातक कर दी थी।

बावजूद इसके पटवारियों का वेतनमान दूसरे विभागों के कर्मचारियों की अपेक्षा कम है। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरे विभागों की अपेक्षा पटवारी अधिक चुनौतीपूर्ण जोखिम भरे एवं तकनीकी कार्य करते हैं। पटवारी पूरे गांव की भूमि का नक्शा कपड़े पर तैयार करना, राजस्व संरक्षण क्षेत्रों, नदी, तालाब, पर्वत, टीला व खेतों की पैमाइश करना और सरकार द्वारा बनाई गई योजनाओं को धरातल पर सफल करने में अहम भूमिका अदा कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ-साथ केंद्र सरकार की किसानों को लेकर चलाई जाने वाली योजनाओं को कारगर बनाने में भी पटवारियों की अहम भूमिका है। इसलिए उनकी मांग है कि राजस्व विभाग में कार्यरत पटवारियों का वेतनमान 9300-34800 प्लस 4200 ग्रेड पे स्केल दिया जाए।

एडीओ एसोसिएशन ने भी मांगों को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

उधर, कृषि विभाग के कृषि विकास अधिकारियों ने भी रिक्त पदों को भरने एवं ग्रामीण और खंड स्तर पर कार्यालय भवनों का निर्माण करने की मांग को लेकर खेल मंत्री को ज्ञापन सौंपा। कृषि विकास अधिकारी एसोसिएशन की ओर से डॉ. सुरेंद्र, डॉ. जसविंदर व डॉ. बलबीर आदि ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि एडीओ व बीएओ के बैठने एवं रहने के लिए भवन निर्माण की बेहद जरूरत है।

पिहोवा में इस भवन का निर्माण कार्य तेज गति से जारी है, लेकिन यहां की तर्ज पर पूरे जिला में ग्रामीण स्तर पर कार्यालय एवं भवनों का निर्माण सरकार द्वारा करवाया जाना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा कुरुक्षेत्र में कृषि विकास अधिकारियों के 24 पद रिक्त हैं। जिसमें से आठ पद पिहोवा उपमंडल के हैं। इसके साथ ही इस्माइलाबाद खंड में खंड कृषि अधिकारी का पद भी सृजित नहीं हुआ।

