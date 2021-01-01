पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महोत्सव:14 को आदिबद्री से होगी सरस्वती महोत्सव की शुरुआत

पिहोवा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 को पिहाेवा में हाेंगे कार्यक्रम, तैयारियों को लेकर विकास बोर्ड ने की बैठक

हरियाणा सरस्वती धरोहर विकास बोर्ड की ओर से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरस्वती महोत्सव को लेकर 16 फरवरी को पिहोवा में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे। हालांकि महोत्सव की शुरुआत 14 फरवरी को आदिबद्री से होगी।

बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन सिंह किरमच शुक्रवार को महोत्सव की तैयारियों को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाई। इससे पहले उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन सिंह किरमिच व एसडीएम पिहोवा सोनू राम ने सभी सामाजिक व धार्मिक संस्थाओं से इस महोत्सव को यादगार बनाने के लिए उनके सुझाव मांगे। शहर की सामाजिक व धार्मिक संस्थाओं के सुझाव के चलते 21 हवन कुंड स्थापित किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस के अलावा इस महोत्सव की गरिमा को बढ़ाने के लिए कार्यक्रम स्थल से दो किलोमीटर के दायरे में परिक्रमापाथ बनाया जाएगा ताकि इस कार्यक्रम को देखने के लिए पहुंचने वाले लोगों को पिहोवा की धार्मिक संस्कृति व इसके धार्मिक इतिहास की धरोहर का पता चले।

मोहत्सव की अवधि घटाई

धुम्मन सिंह किरमिच ने बताया कि इस बार इस महोत्सव को कोरोना की वजह से 3 दिन से घटाकर 2 दिवसीय कर दिया गया है। पिछले साल की की तरह इस बार के महोत्सव में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। महोत्सव के दौरान महाआरती करने के बाद दीप दान किया जाएगा। 16 फरवरी को दोपहर 3 से सायं 5 बजे तक सरस्वती तीर्थ की परिक्रमा की जाएगी व पौधारोपण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। एसडीएम सोनू राम ने कहा कि दोपहर एक बजे से 3 बजे तक श्लोक उच्चारण किया जाएगा।

बैठक में बीडीपीओ नरेंद्र सिंह, बीईओ वीरेंद्र गर्ग, एसएचओ सिटी जगदीश चंद्र, नगरपालिका सचिव अंकुश पराशर, एसडीओ पीडब्ल्यूडी कपिल पंवार, एसडीएओ जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग, सुनील कुमार, मोहित सैनी, विजय गर्ग, एसडी मुरार, युधिष्ठिर बहल, राजकुमार सैनी, आशीष चक्रपाणि, योगेश दत्ता, रघुविंद्र मोरथली, राकेश पुरोहित, तजिंद्र गोल्डी, रामधारी शर्मा, कुलदीप छतरीवाला, नवीन कुमार समेत सामाजिक व धार्मिक संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधि व कई विभागों के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

21 हवनकुंड स्थापित किए, संस्थाओं को जिम्मा

बैठक में हिस्सा ले रही संस्थाओं की ओर से विक्रम चक्रपाणि ने सुझाव दिया कि जो 21 कुंड प्रशासन द्वारा स्थापित किए जाएंगे, उन कुंडों के संचालन की जिम्मेदारी शहर की एक-एक संस्था को दी जाए। विक्रम चक्रपाणि ने कहा कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति कुंड के संचालन पर आने वाले खर्च की जिम्मेदारी लेना चाहे, तो वे अपने परिवार सहित उस कुंड में किए जाने वाले हवन में यजमान के रूप में हिस्सा ले सकता है। समाजसेवी प्रदीप सैनी ने कहा कि उनकी ओर से कुरुक्षेत्र रोड हाईवे पर सरस्वती माता की पेंटिंग बनवाई जाएगी।

