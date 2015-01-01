पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सत्संग:श्रीमद भगवत गीता में निहित संपूर्ण विज्ञान का सार और सभी समस्याओं का समाधान: ज्ञानानंद

पिहोवाएक घंटा पहले
श्रीकृष्ण कृपा मंदिर में आयोजित गीता भक्ति तत्व सत्संग संपन्न हुआ। अंतिम दिन महामंडलेश्वर गीता मनीषी स्वामी ज्ञानानंद ने कहा कि श्रीमद भगवत गीता अपने आप में संपूर्ण जीवन विज्ञान है। संसार बाहर से बहुत सुंदर और लुभावना लगता है लेकिन यह सब एक सीमा तक ही है। स्वार्थ की सीमा, अनुकूलता तक ही सांसारिक रिश्ते दिखाई देते हैं जहां अनुकूलता प्रतिकूलता में बदलती है तो रिश्ते भी बदल जाते हैं। ऐसी संकुचित सोच पवित्र रिश्तों के बीच दरार पैदा करती है।

इसी संकुचित सोच को बदलने का कार्य श्रीमद भगवत गीता करती है। जीवन में ऐसी अवस्था भी आती है। जब मन डगमगा जाता है। जैसे अर्जुन विषाद में डूब कर अपने स्वधर्म से विमुख होने जा रहे थे। तब भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गीता का ज्ञान उन्हें दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन एक रथ की तरह है। मन घोड़ों की लगाम है। इंद्रिया उन घोड़ों के विचरण करने का मार्ग है और बुद्धि सारथी हैं। सारथी अच्छा हो तो लगाम थाम कर घोड़ों को सही दिशा में ले जाएगा।

मति सुमति नहीं होगी तो इंद्रियों के घोड़े बेलगाम हो जाते हैं। गीता से जुड़कर जीवन जीने से जीवन सदमार्ग की और अग्रसर होने लगता है। कार्यक्रम में सरस्वती हेरिटेज बोर्ड के वाइस चेयरमैन धुम्मन सिंह किरमच, सेंसन पेपर मिल के एमडी प्रदीप सैनी, हैफेड के चेयरमैन कैलाश भगत ने ज्योति प्रज्ज्वलित की। इस मौके पर भाजपा मंडलाध्यक्ष राकेश पुरोहित, श्यामलाल बहल, श्याम आहूजा, रामपाल शर्मा, मंगतराम जिंदल व प्रेमपाल पुरी सहित कई श्रद्धालुओं ने आरती में हिस्सा लिया।

