14 नवंबर को दीपावली:499 साल बाद इस दीपावली पर बन रहा दुर्लभ ग्रह योग शुभ संकेत से कई राशियों पर पड़ेगा सकारात्मक प्रभाव

पूंडरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
राजीव कौशिक

इस बार दीपावली पर ग्रहों का बड़ा दुर्लभ योग देखने को मिलेगा। 499 वर्ष बाद ऐसा संयोग बन रहा है। तंत्र पूजा के लिए दीपावली पर्व को विशेष माना जाता है। इस वर्ष 14 नवंबर शनिवार को दीपावली है। मां बगलामुखी धाम पूंडरी के ज्योतिष आचार्य राजीव कौशिक की मानें तो सन 1521 के बाद 499 साल बाद ग्रहों का दुर्लभ योग देखने को मिलेगा। दीपावली में गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में और शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेंगे। वहीं शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। इन तीनों ग्रहों का यह दुर्लभ योग वर्ष 2020 से पहले सन 1521 में 9 नवंबर को देखने को मिला था।

क्या होगा लाभ

जैसा कि ज्ञात हो गुरु और शनि आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने वाले ग्रह माने जाते है। ऐसे में यह दीपावली आपके लिए कई शुभ संकेत लेकर आएगी। वृष, कर्क, तुला, कुंभ समेत इन राशियों के लिए ये दिन काफी शुभ रहेगा वहीं मिथुन, सिंह, कन्या राशि वाले जातकों को कुछ सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।

दीपावली का शुभ मुहूर्त

14 नवंबर को चतुर्दशी तिथि पड़ रही है जो दोपहर 1.16 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि आरंभ हो जाएगी, जो 15 नवंबर की सुबह 10.00 बजे तक रहेगी। हालांकि 15 तारीख को केवल स्नान दान की अमावस्या की जाएगी। लक्ष्मी पूजा संध्याकाल या रात्रि में दीपावली में की जाती है। दीपावली में मां लक्ष्मी के साथ-साथ श्री यंत्र की पूजा की जाती है। दीपावली गुरु व धनु राशि में रहेगी। ऐसे में श्री यंत्र की पूजा रात भर कच्चे दूध से करना लाभदायक हो सकता है। इधर, शनि अपनी मकर राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे। इस दिन अमावस्या का योग भी है। ऐसे में तंत्र-यंत्र की पूजा करना इस दिन लाभदायक होगा।

दीपावली पूजन की विधि

आचार्य कौशिक ने बताया कि दीपावली पूजन में पूजा वाली चौकी लें, उस पर साफ कपड़ा बिछाकर मां लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती व गणेश की प्रतिमा को विराजमान करें। मूर्तियों का मुख पूर्व या पश्चिम की तरफ होना चाहिए। अब हाथ में थोड़ा गंगाजल लेकर उनकी प्रतिमा पर इस मंत्र का जाप करते हुए छिड़कें। ऊँ अपवित्र: पवित्रो वा सर्वावस्थां गतोपि वा। य: स्मरेत् पुण्डरीकाक्षं स वाह्याभंतर शुचि। जल अपने आसन और अपने आप पर भी छिड़कें। - इसके बाद मां पृथ्वी माता को प्रणाम करें और आसन पर बैठकर हाथ में गंगाजल लेकर पूजा करने का संकल्प लें। इसके बाद एक जल से भरा कलश लें जिसे लक्ष्मी जी के पास चावलों के ऊपर रखें। कलश पर मौली बांधकर ऊपर आम का पल्लव रखें, साथ ही उसमें सुपारी, दूर्वा, अक्षत, सिक्का रखें। अब इस कलश पर एक नारियल रखें। नारियल लाल वस्त्र में इस प्रकार लपेटें कि उसका अग्रभाग दिखाई देता रहे। यह कलश वरुण का प्रतीक है। अब नियमानुसार सबसे पहले गणेश जी की पूजा करें। फिर लक्ष्मी जी की अराधना करें। इसी के साथ देवी सरस्वती, भगवान विष्णु, मां काली और कुबेर की भी विधि विधान पूजा करें। पूजा करते समय 11 या 21 छोटे सरसों के तेल के दीपक और एक बड़ा दीपक जलाना चाहिए। एक दीपक चौकी के दाईं ओर एक बाईं ओर रखना चाहिए। भगवान के बाईं तरफ घी का दीपक जलाएं और उन्हें फूल, अक्षत, जल और मिठाई अर्पित करें। अंत में गणेश जी और माता लक्ष्मी की आरती उतार कर भोग लगाकर पूजा संपन्न करें। जलाए गए 11 या 21 दीपकों को घर के सभी दरवाजों के कोनों में रख दें। इस दिन पूजा घर में पूरी रात एक घी का दीपक भी जलाया जाता है।

