धान बिक्री:बासमती धान में 50 रुपए का मंदा, 4631 रुपए तक बिकी

पूंडरी2 घंटे पहले
अनाज मंडी में शुक्रवार को बासमती धान के भाव में 50 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक का मंदा रहा। रेट बढ़ने और 5 हजार रुपए तक भाव हो जाने की उम्मीद लगाए किसानों को इससे निराशा हुई। मंडी में सुबह लगभग 11 बजे जैसे ही बोली शुरू हुई तो काफी संख्या में किसान भी बासमती धान के भाव को लेकर उत्सुक दिखाई दिए लेकिन उनकी उत्सुकता उस समय मायूसी में बदल गई जब भाव बढ़ने की बजाए गुरुवार की अपेक्षा 50 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक कम हो गया।

बोली पर बासमती धान का अधिकतम भाव 4631 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक रहा। इसके अलावा 1121 अधिकतम भाव 2741 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक बिकी। काफी किसानों को अब भी भाव बढ़ने की उम्मीद है और उन्हें लगता है कि दीपावली के बाद 5 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक बिक जाएगी। यही सोचकर किसानों ने मंडी में ढेरी डालकर उनको तिरपालों से ढक दिया है।

किसान सुरेशपाल, बलदेव सिंह, गुलजार, रोहतास, प्रदीप कुमार, निरंजन व कुलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि कई वर्ष के बाद उन्हें बासमती का अच्छा भाव मिल रहा है मार्केट कमेटी द्वारा प्रतिदिन मंडी में दो घंटे बोली करवाई जाती है ताकि जो किसान मंडी में धान लेकर आए हुए हैं, उन्हें पता रहे कि आज धान का बोली पर क्या भाव रहा है। बोली पर ऑक्शनर राकेश लाला, राजेंद्र शर्मा फरल, जयपाल शर्मा, सुरेंद्र मैहला, बलवान पूंडरी व बलजीत भी मौजूद थे।

