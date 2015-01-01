पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक महीने बाद भी पेमेंट नहीं:धान की पेमेंट न आने से आढ़तियों ने जताया रोष

पूंडरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अनाज मंडी पूंडरी में हैफेड व डीएफएससी द्वारा पीआर धान की खरीद की गई थी और एक महीने बीत जाने के पश्चात भी दोनों विभागों ने पेमेंट नहीं की जिससे आढ़तियों व किसानों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है और उनमें विभाग व सरकार के खिलाफ भारी रोष भी है।

फूडग्रेन डीलर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान ध्यानचंद मूंदड़ी ने बताया कि कई आढ़तियों के पेमेंट पूरी आ गई जबकि कई आढ़तियों की 5 नवंबर की भी नहीं आई है। गांव हाबड़ी से किसान गुरमुख सिंह, हरविंद्र सिंह, मेजर सिंह, साहब सिंह व बलजिंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपना धान बेचे हुए एक महीना हो गया है और जब वो इसकी पेमेंट लेने के लिए आढ़ती के पास जाते हैं तो वो कहता है कि अभी सरकारी पेमेंट नहीं आई है।

एफसीआई के लस्टर लाॅस के पैसे भी नहीं आए : आढ़ती जयपाल सैनी, राजेश गर्ग व साहिल गर्ग आदि ने बताया कि धान की पेमेंट को अभी एक ही महीना हुआ है, लेकिन अभी तक तो गेहूं की पेमेंट भी सरकार द्वारा नहीं की गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि एफसीआई द्वारा 11.45 रुपए लस्टर लॉस के नाम के काटे गए थे और इस लस्टर लॉस के लिए व्यापारी मुख्यमंत्री से मिले थे और मुख्यमंत्री ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए सभी विभागों को आदेश जारी किए थे कि आढ़तियों के खाते में पैसे तुरंत डाले जाएं।

चंड़ीगढ़ पता करो हमें नहीं पता| किसानों व आढ़तियों ने बताया कि जब धान की पेमेंट को लेकर वे मार्केट कमेटी व खरीद एजेंसी में बात करते हैं तो वे एक ही बात कहकर उन्हें टाल देते हैं कि हमें नहीं पता की पेमेंट कब आएगी, हमारी तरफ से तो पेमेंट हो गई है बाकी आप चंड़ीगढ़ पता करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें