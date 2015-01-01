पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक में स्टाफ की कमी:फरल कैनरा बैंक में पेंशन पाने के लिए बुजुर्ग भूखे-प्यासे घंटों बैठने पर मजबूर

पूंडरीएक घंटा पहले
पूंडरी| फरल केनरा बैंक में बारी के इंतजार में बैठे बुजुर्ग।
  • स्टाफ कमी के चलते सुबह आकर लाइन में लगते हैं बुजुर्ग, दोपहर तक करना पड़ता है इंतजार

फरल के कैनरा बैंक में पेंशन के पैसे प्राप्त करने के लिए बुजुर्गों को सुबह बैंक खुलते ही लाइन में लगना पड़ता है। घंटों इंतजार के बाद मिलता पैसा मिलता है। कई बार बुजुर्गों को घंटों इंतजार करने के बाद भी वापस भेज दिया जाता है। चलने-फिरने में लाचार बुजुर्गों को बैंक में भूखे प्यासे घंटों इंतजार करना पड़ता है। बैंक मैनेजर से लेकर अन्य कर्मचारियों को भी बुजुर्गों की लाचारी शायद दिखाई नहीं देती है।

ऐसा ही शनिवार को भी हुआ जब दर्जनों बुजुर्ग व महिलाएं बैंक खुलने से पहले ही बैंक में पहुंच गई। उसके बाद बैंक खुला तो पेंशन पाने के लिए लाइन में लगी रही। पता चला कि कैशियर नहीं आए हैं। बुजुर्गों ने बैंक मैनेजर से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने संतोषजनक जवाब देने की बजाए बुजुर्गों को हड़काते नजर आए और बोले कि वे स्टाफ का प्रबंध कहां से करें।

लोचा सिंह, 90 वर्षीय शीला देवी, मामराज, सुखदेवी, बतेरी व अन्य पेंशन के पैसे निकलवाने आए बुजुर्गों ने बताया कि वे सुबह से बैंक में बैठे हुए हैं। 11 बजे तक भी उन्हें नहीं पता कि पैसे मिलेंगे भी या नहीं जिसके चलते बुजुर्गों में बैंक अधिकारियों के खिलाफ काफी रोष है। बुजुर्गों का कहना था कि वे शारीरिक रूप से कमजोर और बीमार हैं। दवाई आदि के लिए पेंशन के पैसे की उन्हें जरूरत रहती है लेकिन बैंक के अधिकारियों का बुजुर्गों के प्रति रवैया ठीक नहीं है।

बैंक में स्टाफ बहुत कम है। उसके बावजूद वे कभी क्लर्क से लेकर कैशियर तक भी काम खुद कर रहे हैं। तीन कर्मचारी प्रमोशन आदि के कारण बैंक से चले गए हैं जिसके बाद हालात ये हैं कि अब उनके पास एक क्लर्क व खुद रह गए हैं। उन्होंने अपने उच्चाधिकारियों काे पूरी स्थिति से अवगत करवा दिया है। इसके बाद डेपुटेशन पर कुछ स्टाफ भेजा जा रहा है जिसे आने में कुछ समय जरूर लगेगा, लेकिन किसी को कोई परेशानी नहीं आने दी जाऐगी। जसबीर सिंह, बैंक प्रबंधक कैनरा बैंक, फरल।

