आरोप:7 माह बाद भी एफसीआई द्वारा लस्टर लॉस के नाम पर काटी आढ़तियों की 4 लाख रुपए की पेमेंट नहीं की

पूंडरीएक घंटा पहले
  • आढ़तियों की इतने रुपए आढ़त नहीं मिली, जितनी एजेंसी द्वारा काट लिए गए: साहू

अनाज मंडी में एफसीआई द्वारा गेहूं खरीद किये 7 महीने बीत जाने के बाद भी आढ़तियों से लस्टर लॉस के नाम पर काटे गए लाखों रुपए की अदायगी अभी तक नहीं की। जिसको लेकर आढ़ती बार-बार विभागीय अधिकारियों के चक्कर भी काट रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्हें कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिल रहा है। जिसके चलते आढ़तियों में एजेंसी के प्रति गहरा रोष है।

मंडी एसोसिएशन के सदस्य जरनैल सिंह साहू ने बताया कि मंडी से सात महीने पहले गेहूं के सीजन में तीन एजेंसी हैफेड, डीएफएससी व एफसीआई द्वारा गेहूं खरीद किया गया था। जिसके बाद तीनों एजेंसियों ने किसानों के खाते में पेमेंट डाली, लेकिन जो आढ़तियों ने आढ़त व अन्य खर्चे के बिल बनाकर दिए तो एजेंसियों ने 10.48 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से लस्टर लोस के नाम पर आढ़तियों से पैसे काट लिए। जिसको लेकर लगभग एक महीना पहले व्यापारियों का एक 11 सदस्यीय शिष्टमंडल मुख्यमंत्री से मिला और उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि एक या दो दिन में उनकी बकाया पेमेंट की अदायगी हो जाएगी।

जिसके बाद हैफेड व डीएफएससी द्वारा तो अदायगी कर दी गई, लेकिन एफसीआई अधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री के आदेशों को दरकिनार करते हुए आज तक भी पेमेंट की अदायगी नहीं की। एफसीआई ने मंडी से लगभग 77 हजार कट्टे गेहूं की खरीद की थी और 5.24 रुपए पर बैग के हिसाब से लगभग 4 लाख रुपए एजेंसी ने पैसे काट लिए। मंडी एसोसिएशन के प्रधान जितेंद्र टाया, जरनैल साहू, जयपाल सैनी, राकेश कुमार, प्रदीप कुमार आदि व्यापारियों ने बताया कि इस मामले को लेकर व्यापारी लगभग 15 दिन पहले विभाग के डीएम कुरुक्षेत्र से मिले तो उन्होंने ने भी दो या तीन दिन में अदायगी कर दिये जाने का आश्वासन दिया।

इसके बाद जिला विभागीय अधिकारियों से बात कि जाती है तो वे लस्टर लास की पेमेंट ना काटकर इसे अब किसान से काटी गई मजदूरी बोलकर उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा दिये निर्देशानुसार पैसे काटे जाने की बात कह रहे है, जबकि आढ़तियों द्वारा मजदूरों को मजदूरी दी गई है। ऐसे में अब अगर मजदूरी कहकर ये पैसे आढ़तियों से काटे जाते है तो इतने पैसे व्यापारियों ने आढ़त के रूप में नहीं कमाये जितने अब उनसे एजेंसी काट लेंगी तो फिर आढ़ती करोड़ों रुपये खर्च करके मंडी में दुकान किस लिए खोलकर बैठे है। आढ़ती इस बात को सह न नहीं करेंगे और अपनी बकाया पेमेंट की अदायगी के लिए हर स्तर पर लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए तैयार है।

एफसीआई द्वारा जो आढ़तियों से पैसे काटे गये है, वे लस्टर लोस के नहीं, बल्कि उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देशानुसार मजदूरी के पैसे काटे गये है। जो कि किसान से आढ़तियों द्वारा काटे गये थे। अभी तक उन्होंने ने इसे कार्यालय तक सीमित रखा हुआ है और इस पूरे मामले से उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवा दिया गया है। अब उनके पास जैसे ही कोई नए आदेश आते है तो वे तुरंत आढ़तियों की पेमेंट की अदायगी कर देंगे। राज सिंह, जिला अकाउंट मनेजर एफसीआई कैथल।

