आरोप:सत्ता में आने के बाद हर सरकार किसानों का शोषण करती है: भूराराम

पूंडरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान यूनियन की मासिक बैठक किसान भवन पूंडरी में रिसाल सिंह टयोंठा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें मुख्य रूप से प्रदेश महासचिव भूराराम पबनावा व कोषाध्यक्ष सतपाल दिल्लोवाली ने हिस्सा लिया। बैठक में संबोधित करते हुए भूराराम ने कहा कि सत्ता में जो भी सरकार आती है, सबसे अधिक किसानों व मजदूरों का शोषण करती है।

सत्ता से बाहर आते ही उन्हें किसानों की हितों की चिंता सताने लग जाती है और वे किसानों के हितों को लेकर बड़ी-बड़ी हुंकार भी भरते हैं, लेकिन सत्ता में आते ही सभी वायदे भूलकर किसानों पर ही अपनी दमनकारी नीति अपनाते हैं। किसानों ने बैठक के माध्यम से सरकार से मांग की कि जो केंद्र सरकार तीन कृषि काले कानून लेकर आई है, उसका किसान विरोध करते हैं और सरकार तुरंत इन्हें वापस लें।

किसानों द्वारा अपनी पीआर धान बेचे हुए महीनाभर हो गया है, लेकिन अभी तक पेमेंट नहीं दी गई है, उसकी अदायगी तुरंत की जाए। बिजली मंत्री झूठे दावे कर रहे हैं कनेक्शन देने के, जबकि हकीकत से है कि एक भी कनेक्शन किसानों को नहीं दिया गया है। बैठक में जिला प्रधान महेंद्र सिंह, महासचिव बनीसिंह राणा, बलवंत गढ़ी, प्रताप सिंह हाबड़ी, सुखविंद्र हाबड़ी, प्रदीप कुराड़, टेका शिमला, विनोद बरसाना, महेंद्र कौल, हरपाल संगरौली, जयकिशन पबनावा, हिशम सिंह, कपिल, काला पबनावा, बलकार सिंह, बलदेव पूंडरी, संदीप व बलराज भी मौजूद थे।

