प्रदर्शन:उधार लिए पैसे न लौटाने पर फल विक्रेता परिवार के सदस्यों ने करियाना दुकान के आगे दिया धरना

पूंडरी2 घंटे पहले
करियाना दुकानदार द्वारा उधार लिए गए पैसे न लौटाने पर विरोधस्वरूप फल विक्रेता परिवार के सदस्यों सहित करियाना दुकान के सामने टेंट लगाकर धरने पर बैठा हुआ है। फल विक्रेता ने एक-एक पैसा अपने बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए जोड़ा हुआ था और अब उसका कहना है कि करियाना व्यापारी का परिवार शहर का प्रतिष्ठित परिवार है। वो उसकी बातों के झांसे में आ गया और करियाना व्यापारी के मांगने पर उसे पूरी पूंजी दे बैठा।

अब जब उसे जरूरत है और उससे पैसे मांगता है तो वो देने से साफ मना कर रहा है। शहर में ये मामला चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। लाखों रुपए के लेन-देन को लेकर पिछले 12 दिनों से फल विक्रेता का परिवार करियाना दुकान के सामने दिनरात बैठे हुए हैं। धरने पर बैठेे आत्मप्रकाश, राजू और रामशरण ने बताया कि करियाना व्यापारी को करीब 15 लाख रुपए उधार दिए हुए हैं।

अब अपने पैसे पाने के लिए उन्होंने करियाना व्यापारी के भाई जो व्यापार मंडल में पदाधिकारी भी हैं, उनके सामने भी पैसे दिलवाने के लिए बात रखी लेकिन उसके भाई और रिश्तेदार अब ये कह रहे हैं कि उनका उसके साथ कोई वास्ता नहीं है। फल विक्रेता आत्मप्रकाश ने दुखी मन से कहा कि वे तब तक धरने से नहीं उठेंगे, जब तक उनके पैसे नहीं मिल जाते हैं।

करियाना व्यापारी के पास खुद की दुकान व मकान है, जबकि उनके पास मकान तक भी नहीं है। इसके बाद उनका सब कुछ खत्म हो जाएगा तो वैसे भी वे घर से बेघर हो गए हैं। अब चाहे उन्हें परिवार सहित अपने प्राण भी क्यों न त्यागने पड़ें पर वे धरने से नहीं हटेंगे। समाज के गणमान्य लोगों के सामने भी उन्होंने अपील की है कि उनके साथ न्याय करवाया जाए। अगर वे अपने पैसे मांगने के लिए उसके घर भी गए तो उसने उनके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया और उनको धमकी देता रहा कि पुलिस में झूठी शिकायत कर उन पर मुकदमा दर्ज करवा देगा। परिवार सहित धरने पर बैठे आत्मा राम ने बताया कि उन्होंने 6.40 लाख, उनके भाई रामशरण ने 3 लाख व दिनेश राजकुमार ने 4.80 लाख रुपए उन्हें विश्वास करके दे दिए।

