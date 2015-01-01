पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई जिम्मेदारी:कंवरजीत ने आर्य समाज फतेहपुर के प्रधान का संभाला कार्यभार

पूंडरी2 घंटे पहले
आर्य समाज फतेहपुर के प्रधान कंवरजीत वालिया को आर्य समाज पूंडरी के अधिकारियों द्वारा पदभार ग्रहण समारोह का आयोजन भगवान धन्वंतरि जी की जयंती के शुभ अवसर पर आर्य समाज फतेहपुर में किया गया। इस अवसर पर नीमा एसोसिएशन के अधिकारियों, जिसमें शहर के सभी गणमान्य चिकित्सक डाॅ. देवेंद्र सैनी, डाॅ. सतीश त्यागी, डाॅ. कपिल, डाॅ. मोहन, डाॅ. गुलशन, डाॅ. संदीप, डाॅ. कुकरेजा एवं डाॅ. वैशाली वालिया ने हिस्सा लिया। हवन यज्ञ के साथ यह कार्यक्रम विधिवत रूप से हुआ।

इस अवसर पर आर्य समाज पूंडरी के प्रधान एवं समाजसेवी जयपाल सैनी, आर्य समाज के महामंत्री अनिल आर्य व सुधीर कुमार ने आर्य समाज फतेहपुर के सचिव विनेश वालिया को माल्यार्पण किया। इसके पश्चात कंवरजीत वालिया ने आर्य समाज फतेहपुर का कार्यभार विधिवत रूप से संभाला।

अंबेडकर और भारत का संविधान विषय पर 6 को कार्यक्रम

दलित अधिकार मंच कैथल की मीटिंग शहीद भगत सिंह भवन में हुई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता सत्यवान ने की। मीटिंग में देश के हालात के ऊपर चर्चा करते हुए सत्यवान ने कहा कि देश के सबसे ज्यादा दलित आबादी वाले 6 प्रदेशों में हरियाणा भी शामिल है। पिछले कुछ वर्षों में दलित उत्पीड़न की घटनाओं में वृद्धि हुई है।

दाखिला और नौकरियों में आरक्षण में कटौती की जा रही है। बढ़ते दमनकारी माहौल में दलितों को अभिव्यक्ति देना प्रमुख काम बनता है। मीटिंग में 6 दिसंबर को निर्वाण दिवस पर कैथल में सेमिनार किया जाएगा। सेमिनार का विषय बीआर अंबेडकर और भारत का संविधान के ऊपर मास्टर विक्रम सिंह अपना वक्तव्य रखेंगे। मौके पर नरेश रोहेड़ा, प्रेमचंद, विक्रम सिंह, बसाऊ राम, सावित्री देवी, आदि शामिल रहे।

