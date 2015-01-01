पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेलकूद:सांच में ओपन कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट, कुराना ने बेलरखां की 11-9 अंक से हराया

पूंडरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव सांच में गुरु ब्रह्मानंद खेल कमेटी द्वारा कबड्डी टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया । जिसमें हरियाणा भर से 46 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया। गांव के खेल स्टेडियम में हुई इस प्रतियोगता का शुभारंभ मुख्यातिथि कुरुक्षेत्र जिला परिषद के चेयरमैन गुरदयाल स्नेहड़ी ने किया। प्रतियोगिता के पहले मैच में कुराना ने बेलरखां को 11-9 के अंक से, प्रवीण खेरटी ने 14-12 अंक से, मोनू सिरसल ने बला को 16-12 अंक से, सांच ने पूंडरी को 14-6 अंक से वबला ने उडोला को 14-12 अंक से हराकर जीत हासिल की।

मुख्यातिथि स्नेहड़ी ने कहा कि खेल से आज युवा नशे आदि से तो बचते ही हैं, अपना भविष्य भी सुरक्षित कर रहे हैं। खेलों में हिस्सा लेने शारीरिक व मानसिक विकास भी होता है। खेल के समापन पर विजेता टीमों को हरियाणा पर्यटन विभाग के चेयरमैन रणधीर गोलन ने पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित करेंगे।

मौके पर डीएसपी बॉक्सर मनोज, अनुराधा एडवोकेट, शिवकुमार सरपंच, गुलाब कोच, नरेश सचिव, सुभाष सरपंच, नीरज बतान भी मौजूद थे। आसपास के गांव से हजारों दर्शकों ने हिस्सा लिया। दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने के लिये हरियाणवी कलाकार झंडू ने खूब मनोरंजन करवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें