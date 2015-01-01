पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली:499 साल बाद दिवाली पर दुर्लभ ग्रह योग, राशियों पर प्रभाव

  • गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु, शनि अपनी राशि मकर में व शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में रहेगा

दीपावली पर शाम को मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाएगी। आज चतुर्दशी तिथि पड़ रही है जो दोपहर 1.16 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि का आरंभ हो जाएगा, जो 15 नवंबर की सुबह 10 बजे तक रहेगी। हालांकि 15 तारीख को केवल स्नान दान की अमावस्या की जाएगी। लक्ष्मी पूजा संध्याकाल या रात्रि में दीपावली में की जाती है। दीपावली में मां लक्ष्मी के साथ-साथ श्री यंत्र की पूजा की जाती है। इस बार दीपावली पर ग्रहों का बड़ा दुर्लभ योग देखने को मिलेगा। जो 499 वर्ष बाद ऐसा संयोग बन रहा है। तंत्र पूजा के लिए दीपावली पर्व को विशेष माना जाता है। मां बगलामुखी धाम पूंडरी के ज्योतिष आचार्य राजीव कौशिक ने बताया कि गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में और शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेंगे। वहीं शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में रहेगा। इन तीनों ग्रहों का यह दुर्लभ योग वर्ष 2020 से पहले सन 1521 में 9 नवंबर को देखने को मिला था।

दीपावली गुरु व धनु राशि में रहेगी। ऐसे में श्री यंत्र की पूजा रात भर कच्चे दूध से करना लाभदायक हो सकता है। इधर, शनि अपनी मकर राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे। इस दिन अमावस्या का योग भी है। ऐसे में तंत्र-यंत्र की पूजा करना इस दिन लाभदायक होगा। दीपावली पर केवल महालक्ष्मी की ही नहीं, बल्कि साथ ही साथ भगवान विष्णु की पूजा अर्चना भी श्रद्धा पूर्वक की जानी चाहिए, तब ही मां प्रसन्न होती है। इसके अलावा इस दिन यमराज, चित्रगुप्त, कुबेर, भैरव, हनुमान जी, कुल देवता व पितरों का भी श्रद्धापूर्वक पूजन करना चाहिए। दीपावली में श्री सूक्त का पाठ जरूर करें। साथ ही साथ विष्णु सहस्रनाम, गोपाल सहस्रनाम आदि का पाठ भी आपके ग्रह-नक्षत्रों के लिए बेहद शुभ साबित हो सकता है।

इस बार दोनों दीपावली एक ही दिन मनाई जाएगी। कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी से भाईदूज तक दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार छोटी और बड़ी दीपावली एक ही दिन पड़ रही है। आपको बता दें कि कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी इस वर्ष 13 नवंबर को और छोटी व बड़ी दीपावली 14 नवंबर को है।

दीपावली पूजन की विधि

आचार्य कौशिक ने बताया कि दीपावली पूजन में पूजा वाली चौकी लें, उस पर साफ कपड़ा बिछाकर मां लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती व गणेश जी की प्रतिमा को विराजमान करें। मूर्तियों का मुख पूर्व या पश्चिम की तरफ होना चाहिए। अब हाथ में थोड़ा गंगाजल लेकर उनकी प्रतिमा पर इस मंत्र का जाप करते हुए छिड़कें। जल अपने आसन और अपने आप पर भी छिड़कें। इसके बाद मां पृथ्वी माता को प्रणाम करें और आसन पर बैठकर हाथ में गंगाजल लेकर पूजा करने का संकल्प लें। इसके बाद एक जल से भरा कलश लें जिसे लक्ष्मी जी के पास चावलों के ऊपर रखें। कलश पर मौली बांधकर ऊपर आम का पल्लव रखें, साथ ही उसमें सुपारी, दूर्वा, अक्षत, सिक्का रखें।

अब इस कलश पर एक नारियल रखें। नारियल लाल वस्त्र में इस प्रकार लपेटें कि उसका अग्रभाग दिखाई देता रहे। यह कलश वरुण का प्रतीक है। अब नियमानुसार सबसे पहले गणेश जी की पूजा करें। फिर लक्ष्मी जी की अराधना करें। इसी के साथ देवी सरस्वती, भगवान विष्णु, मां काली और कुबेर की भी विधि विधान पूजा करें। पूजा करते समय 11 या 21 छोटे सरसों के तेल के दीपक और एक बड़ा दीपक जलाना चाहिए। एक दीपक चौकी के दाईं ओर एक बाईं ओर रखना चाहिए। भगवान के बाईं तरफ घी का दीपक जलाएं और उन्हें फूल, अक्षत, जल और मिठाई अर्पित करें। अंत में गणेश जी और माता लक्ष्मी की आरती उतार कर भोग लगाकर पूजा संपन्न करें। जलाए गए 11 या 21 दीपकों को घर के सभी दरवाजों के कोनों में रख दें। इस दिन पूजा घर में पूरी रात एक घी का दीपक भी जलाया जाता है।

