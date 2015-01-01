पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:सचिव ने नपा कार्यालय में समय पर न पहुंचे जेई समेत 7 कर्मियों को थमाए कारण बताओ नोटिस

पूंडरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संतोषजनक जवाब न देने पर होगी विभागीय कार्रवाई: अशोक कुमार

नगरपालिका पूंडरी के कर्मचारी सुबह कार्यालय समय पर नहीं पहुंचे तो पालिका सचिव ने कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए हैं। मंगलवार सुबह सचिव अशोक कुमार ने अपने ही कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण करने के लिए सुबह 8.45 बजे ही कार्यालय में पहुंच गए। कार्यालय का समय सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक का निश्चित है। सुबह सचिव को छोड़कर कोई भी कर्मचारी लगभग 9.30 बजे तक कार्यालय में नहीं पहुंचा तो सचिव ने सभी को समय पर कार्यालय में न आने का नोटिस जारी किया।

सूचना मिलने पर लगभग 9.15 बजे मीडियाकर्मी भी पालिका कार्यालय में पहुंचे तो सचिव के अलावा सभी कुर्सियां खाली पड़ी थीं। सचिव से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि कार्यालय से संबंधित कार्य करवाने के लिए लोग सुबह तय समय पर ही आना शुरू हो जाते हैं और कर्मचारियों के न आने पर लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

इसकी उन्हें पहले भी शिकायतें मिलती रही है जिसके चलते उन्होंने तय समय से 15 मिनट पहले ही अपने कार्यालय में पहुंच गए और उन्हें भी हैरानी हुई कि कार्यालय समय से कर्मचारी आधा घंटा लेट आना शुरू हुए। इसके बाद पालिका सचिव ने कनिष्ठ अभियंता, लेखाकार, 2 लिपिक, टीसीओ, सर्वेयर व बिल वितरक को कारण बताओ नोटिस थमाया। नगरपालिका कार्यालय में इस प्रकार लेट आने का ये सिलसिला काफी समय से चल रहा था।

कई बार शिकायत मिली थी कि नगरपालिका में कार्यरत कर्मचारी समय पर कार्यालय में नहीं पहुंचते जिसके बाद आज मैं समय से 15 मिनट पहले ही कार्यालय में पहुंच गया और कर्मचारी 9.10 मिनट तक एक भी नहीं पहुंचा और उसके बाद कार्यालय पहुंचने शुरू हुए। पालिका के 7 कर्मचारियों को देरी से आने के नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं जिनका जवाब दो दिनों तक देना है। संतोषजनक जवाब न पाए जाने पर विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अशोक कुमार, नगरपालिका सचिव पूंडरी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें