हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग:परिजनों ने दूसरे दिन भी नहीं किया बलराज के शव का दाह संस्कार, पुलिस बोली- कुछ लोग कर रहे राजनीति

पूंडरी3 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार को लापता हुआ था बलराज, अगले दिन करनाल की ड्रेन से मिला था शव

पूंडरी निवासी कंप्यूटर मैकेनिक बलराज के शव का परिजनों ने दूसरे दिन भी अंतिम संस्कार नहीं किया। परिजन हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े हुए हैं। शव को फ्रीजर में रविदास मंदिर में रखा हुआ है।

शुक्रवार को बलराज लापता हुआ था। अगले दिन करनाल जिला के गांव प्योंत में ड्रेन से उसका शव मिला।

रविवार को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंपा गया, लेकिन परिजनों ने हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी होने तक दाह संस्कार से मना किया हुआ है। दूसरी तरफ पुलिस दावा कर रही है कि वे अभी तक की जांच में कातिलों के नजदीक पहुंच गए हैं, लेकिन सबूत समेत पकड़ने का प्रयास में लगी हुई है। जिसकी वजह से उन्हें कुछ टाइम लग रहा है।

पूंडरी की थाना प्रभारी अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईपीएस हिमाद्री कौशिक ने शव का संस्कार करने के लिए परिजनों को समझाया था कि वे उन्हें दो दिन का समय दें और वे कातिलों को पकड़ लेंगी, लेकिन परिजन इस बात पर अड़े हुए थे कि वे पुलिस को दो दिन का समय देते हैं, लेकिन वे तब तक दाह संस्कार नहीं करेंगे। जब तक हत्यारोपी पकड़े नहीं जाते।

इसके बाद लगातार शव का दाह संस्कार करने को मनाने के लिए सोमवार को परिजनों के बीच में पूंडरी निवासी पूर्व जेल आईजी हरीश लाल रंगा भी पहुंचे और उन्होंने परिजनों से पूरी स्थिति के बारे में जानने के बाद मौके पर ही पूंडरी के डीएसपी कृष्ण कुमार को बुलाया और पुलिस की अभी तक की कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की।

डीएसपी के आश्वासन के बाद उन्होंने युवक के पिता सुल्तान सिंह को इस बात पर राजी कर लिया कि वे शव का दाह संस्कार कर दें। वहां पर मौजूद परिवार के युवकों ने इस बात को नकारते हुए संस्कार करने से मना कर दिया और हत्यारोपियों के पकड़े जाने तक संस्कार न करने की बात पर अड़ गए।

इस घटना की कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता सतबीर भाणा, प्रदीप चौधरी व पूर्व नगरपालिका चेयरमैन महाबीर सिंह ने शब्दों में निंदा की और कहा कि 4 दिनों तक भी पुलिस हत्यारोपियों को नहीं पकड़ पाई।

मौके पर पहुंची शैलजा ने एसपी कैथल से बात कर पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली और अपराधियों को शीघ्र पकड़ने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की कानून व्यवस्था लचर हो चुकी है।

पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमें इस मामले को ट्रेस करने में लगी हुई है। वे खुद दिनरात इस मामले को हल करने में लगी हुई है। जिसमें उन्हें कुछ कामयाबी भी हासिल हुई है। वे इस मामले में दोषियों को छोड़ेंगे नहीं और निर्दोष को पकड़ेंगी नहीं।

शव के दाह संस्कार करने के लिए उन्होंने परिजनों से बार-बार अपील की है, लेकिन कुछ लोग इसमें राजनीति करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जो माहौल को बिगाड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, जबकि पुलिस इस मामले को हल करने में लगी हुई है।
हिमाद्री कौशिक, एसएचओ अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईपीएस पूंडरी।

