चोरी:फरल में फल्गु तीर्थ पर स्थित साईं मंदिर से चोर दानपात्र से उड़ाकर ले गए नकदी

पूंडरी35 मिनट पहले
पूंडरी | पुलिस को फरल साईं मंदिर में हुई चोरी की शिकायत देते ग्रामीण।
  • सुबह 5 बजे घटना का पता चला, ग्रामीण बोले- नशे के आदी युवक देते हैं घटनाओं को अंजाम

गांव फरल में फल्गु तीर्थ पर स्थित साईं बाबा मंदिर के अंदर से चोरों द्वारा वहां रखे दानपात्र के ताले तोड़कर नकदी चुरा ले गए। एक नवंबर को जब हर रोज की तरह पुजारी नवीन शर्मा सुबह 5 बजे मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए पहुंचे तो उन्हें मंदिर के हाल में दानपात्र पड़ा हुआ मिला, जिसके ताले टूटे हुए थे और वह खाली पड़ा था जिसमें श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा डाली गई हजारों रुपए की नकदी थी।

इसकी सूचना उन्होंने तुरंत ग्रामीणों को दी और ग्रामीण मंदिर पहुंचे और विचार-विमर्श करने के बाद चोरी की घटना की शिकायत पूंडरी पुलिस को लिखित रूप में दी। ग्रामीण नानक सिंह, सुभाष चंद, अशोक कुमार, पप्पु, यशपाल, भारत भूषण, राजू, बूटा सिंह व कलीराम ने बताया कि तीर्थ पर बने मंदिरों में इस प्रकार की घटनाएं कई बार घट चुकी हैं जिसकी हर बार शिकायत भी की गई है, लेकिन आज तक एक बार भी पुलिस द्वारा चोरों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगाया गया है।

ग्रामीणों ने रोष स्वरूप कहा कि इस प्रकार की घटनाओं को अंजाम बाहरी व्यक्ति नहीं, अपितु नशे आदि का शिकार हो चुके वो युवा हैं जो पूरा दिन कई प्रकार के नशा करने में संलिप्त रहते हैं। शाम के समय में ऐसे कई संदिग्ध लोग तीर्थ के इर्द-गिर्द नशा करते भी देखे जाते हैं। हैरानी की बात तो ये है कि ग्रामीण बच्चे भी स्मैक आदि नशे की लत का शिकार हो चुके हैं। चोरी की सूचना मिलते ही एसआई शिवकुमार ने पुलिस टीम के साथ मंदिर का दौरा किया और ग्रामीणों से बात की। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को आश्वासन दिलवाया पुलिस चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर पकड़ने की पूरी कोशिश करेंंगे।

क्षेत्र में नशे के कारोबार को खत्म करने के लिए एक टीम बनाई गई है। नशे के आदि हो चुके युवा अपनी लत को पूरा करने के बाद इस प्रकार की चोरी की घटना को अंजाम देते हैं। चोरी और नशे पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए भरसक प्रयास किए जाएंगे। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। हिमाद्री कौशिक, एसएचओ पूंडरी (अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईपीएस)

