पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगरपालिका के प्रति रोष:नपा में शामिल होने के बाद भी छोटाबांस बस्ती का नहीं हुआ विकास

रादौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरपालिका बनने के बाद भी छोटाबांस का विकास नहीं हो पाया है। सरकार ने रादौर में नगरपालिका का गठन करते समय पास लगते छोटाबांस गांव को रादौर नगरपालिका में शामिल किया था। इसके बावजूद छोटाबांस का विकास नहीं हो पाया है। आज भी छोटाबांस में टूटी गलियां, कच्चे रास्ते, सफाई की समस्या, गंदे पानी की निकासी से लोग जूझ रहे हैं। नगरपालिका बनने से रादौर का विकास तो हुआ है लेकिन छोटाबांस आज भी विकास कार्यों से महरूम है। इसे लेकर छोटाबांस के लोगों में नगर पालिका के प्रति भारी रोष देखा जा रहा है।

छोटाबांस में बकाना रोड पर स्थित नगर खेड़े के पास लगती बस्ती में सुविधा नाम की कोई चीज नहीं है। बस्ती में गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए कोई नाला नहीं है जिस कारण बस्ती का गंदा पानी पास के खेतों में जमा है। बस्ती के अंदर नालियां नहीं हैं। कच्ची नालियों में गंदगी भरी पड़ी है जिससे लोग परेशान हैं। बस्ती के निवासी मंगल, राजकुमार, रामजीलाल, बलजीत, रमेश, बलराम, गंगाराम, नरेश, सुरेश, मल्होत्रा, शंकर, रमेश व योगराज ने बताया कि बस्ती के पास गंदे पानी के लिए कोई नाला नहीं है।

गंदा पानी बस्ती के पास भारी मात्रा में खड़ा हुआ है। गंदे पानी से बस्ती के लोग बीमार रहते हैं। बस्ती में गंदे पानी से मच्छर-मक्खी की भरमार है। इस बारे नपा सचिव अजय कुमार वालिया ने बताया कि गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए प्रस्ताव पास किया गया है। इसके बाद बस्ती के साथ लगती जगह में गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए नाला बनवा दिया जाएगा।

मामले को लेकर बस्ती के लोगों ने सीएम विंडो के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री को शिकायत भी भेजी थी लेकिन शिकायत करने के बावजूद नगरपालिका की ओर से गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं किए गए। इसका खामियाजा बस्ती के लोग भुगत रहे हैं। बस्ती की गलियां टूटी पड़ी हैं। इससे लोगों को आने जाने में दिक्कत हो रही है। बस्ती में सफाई की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। गलियों व नालियों में गंदगी है। सफाई कर्मचारी बस्ती में झांकने तक नहीं आते। उनकी मांग है कि बस्ती के साथ खाली पड़ी जगह पर नगरपालिका गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए जल्द से जल्द नाले का निर्माण करवाए तभी उनकी बस्ती में गंदे पानी की निकासी का प्रबंध हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें