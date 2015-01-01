पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस:युवाओं को देशहित में सेना में भर्ती होकर देश की सेवा करनी चाहिए: लेफ्टिनेंट विक्रम वर्मा

रादौर2 घंटे पहले
जेएमआईटी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में बुधवार को विजय दिवस की 49 वीं वर्षगांठ मनाई गई। कॉलेज के एनसीसी प्रभारी लेफ्टिनेंट विक्रम वर्मा की देखरेख में एनसीसी के 30 कैडेट्स ने भाग लिया। विक्रम ने बताया कि 16 दिसंबर 1971 के दिन भारत ने पाकिस्तान पर युद्ध में विजय प्राप्त की थी। इसी कारण पूरे भारत में 16 दिसंबर को विजय दिवस मनाया जाता है।

इस युद्ध में 93,000 पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया था। युद्ध में पूर्व पाकिस्तान स्वतंत्र हो गया व एक नए राष्ट्र बांग्लादेश के रूप में जन्म लिया। पूर्व पाकिस्तान के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल नियाज़ी ने भारत के कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल जगजीत सिंह अरोड़ा के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया था। काॅलेज के निदेशक डॉ. एसके गर्ग ने युद्ध में वीरगति प्राप्त सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

उन्हें देशहित को सर्वोपरि समझना चाहिए। युवाओं को देशहित में सेना में भर्ती होकर देश की सेवा करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि एनसीसी समाज के प्रति कर्मठता पैदा करने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दे रहा है। एनसीसी व्यक्तित्व विकास का एक सशक्त माध्यम है। इस अवसर पर डीन विवेक शर्मा, रजिस्ट्रार अंकुश, डॉ. वंदना, स्टेट अफसर जगजीत सिंह व सुरक्षा प्रबंधक कैप्टन दिनेश उपस्थित थे।

