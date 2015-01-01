पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में 26 को होने वाली हड़ताल में भाग लेंगी आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर एवं हेल्पर

राजौंदएक घंटा पहले
पूंडरी चौक पर स्थित धर्मशाला में आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स व हेल्पर्स की बैठक ब्लॉक प्रधान मंजू राणा व जिला प्रधान बाली की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से आइफा की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उषा ने शिरकत की। संचालन ब्लॉक सचिव कविता जाखौली ने किया। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उषा देवी व राष्ट्रीय सचिव शकुंतला ने बताया कि सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में वर्कर एवं हेल्पर लगातार संघर्ष करती आई हैं और आगे भी करती रहेंगी।

सरकार वैसे तो बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा देती आई हैं परंतु दूसरी तरफ इनकी ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। पिछले 6 माह से मानदेय नहीं दिया गया है और आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरों का किराया भी दो साल से बकाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर 26 नवंबर को होने वाले हड़ताल में शामिल होकर सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी मुख्य मांग हैं कि आईसीडीएस के बीच से एनजीओ को वापिस लिया जाए, आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर की छह सेवाएं व 5 उद्देश्यों को ना छीना जाए और रिटायरमेंट का लाभ दिया जाए। इस मौके पर सुमन, संतोष, शालू, स्नेहलता, कमलेश, कविता, जमीला व नीलम मौजूद रहे।

